Patrick Mahomes showed Chiefs something that the bears missed

MIAMI – The bears will spend the rest of Patrick Mahomes’ career, and perhaps beyond, wondering what they were missing when they chose Mitch Trubisky over him in the 2017 NFL design.

Chiefs coach Andy Reid, fresh from teamwork with Mahomes to win Super Bowl LIV, was happy to fill everyone in on what his staff saw.

A day after his quarterback wiped out a 10-point deficit in the fourth quarter to roll the 49ers 31-20 and win the Super Bowl MVP, Reid remembered the start of falling in love with CEO Brett Veach when Mahomes played at Texas Tech. Calling him “the best player I’ve ever seen,” Veach challenged Reid non-stop to watch his movie.

“That’s a pretty bold statement,” Reid told Veach. “I’ve seen a few boys.”

When he finally saw it, he blurted out exactly what Veach had said, “This is the greatest player I’ve ever seen.” From that moment on the Chiefs had to have Mahomes.

“He made throws like he did [Sunday],” Reid said. “Then you go,” Well, let’s see how he does this in the NFL. “He can’t do all those things.” Then he came to us and started doing all those things – not looking – and it just came to him a bit.

“He is really working on it, but there is a part that is simple for him. He sees the field, which I appreciate. You saw that on his college tape.”

It was not clear to everyone.

While the Chiefs are silent about Mahomes, Bears general manager Ryan Pace fixed himself on Trubisky. Pace seemed to bid against himself and traded two picks in the third round and a fourth for the 49ers to move from third to second and make sure no one grabbed his prized prospect.

The next seven teams didn’t take a quarterback and the Chiefs made their move in an exchange from 27 to 10. The Texans ‘settled’ in Deshaun Watson, already Pro Bowler twice, two picks later.

In two seasons as the full-time starter, Mahomes has 86 touchdown passes and 36 starts the play-offs. He is the youngest player ever to win a seasonal MVP and a championship. In the meantime, Trubisky has just ended a season in which he has become the 28th of the 32 in-pass rating.

No one knows firsthand the difference between the two better than Bears coach Matt Nagy, who was the Chiefs’ offensive coordinator when they decided to go all-in on Mahomes and coach him his rookie season.

With contracts pre-entered for picks in the first round, the bears could have Mahomes for the same money that they pay Trubisky. In other words, everything else about their team – including a championship-caliber defense – would be intact. And they could have kept a few picks.

Mahomes could eventually cost around $ 40 million a year if he signs an extension, but most teams wish they had that problem. The Chiefs will be more than happy to let him name his prize after what they have seen.

“After a bit you go,” This guy is incredible, “Reid said.” He can take it all. He challenges you as a coach to give him more. His aptitude is ridiculous. You like that. and he gobbles those things up and makes them look even better than on paper, and then he’s a great leader.

“So he has this innate ability to make everyone around him better. You saw that [in the Super Bowl].”