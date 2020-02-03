Patrick Mahomes starts the legend of the Super Bowl and turns his worst nightmare into the dream of Chiefs – Up News Info

% MINIFYHTMLe01db3b5b90bbcb0921d61f7e76750e211%

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – For three-quarters of Super Bowl 54, Patrick Mahomes was on his way to deliver the worst performance in his two-year career as the starting quarterback of the NFL. Their bosses fell 20-10 for the 49ers, and much of their deficit was related to the fact that Mahomes (16 of 25, 145 yards, 5.8 yards per attempt, INT, 62.9 qualification) struggled to be effective by a mostly short pass game.

Mahomes even had a difficult opening in the last quarter and threw a second interception in what seemed like a safe boost on the territory of San Francisco. His two sales took place while he tried to feed the wide receiver Tyreek Hill. For most QBs, the frustration of a bad night against a hard defense would bury them in the game at that time, two digits less.

But as we have learned every time he enters the field, Mahomes is not like any other young QB we have seen. The 24-year-old seemed to enjoy the fact that he had a tough and time-sensitive battle to change his performance in the Super Bowl MVP state as the main Kansas City orchestrator for an incredible 31-20 win.

During his worst games, Mahomes said he never thought he would lose his first Super Bowl instead of winning what could be one of many.

“My mentality is always to play and compete until the end, the last whistle, until the clock is zero,” Mahomes said after the game. “I just went out and kept competing.”

After all, Mahomes quickly helped his team with a 24-0 hole in the second quarter against the Texans in the divisions and then a 17-10 deficit in the second quarter against the Titans in the championship. from the AFC, which means that those games also resemble paper routes at the end.

But this was the Super Bowl. I needed an unprecedented challenge.

“He kept shooting, that’s what he did,” said Chiefs coach Andy Reid. “The boys around him believed in him, so did all the coaches.”

Mahomes took over the last twelve minutes of the game when the Chiefs scored 21 unanswered points. He looked like a totally different pin (8 of 13, 114 yards, 8.8 yards per attempt, 2 touchdowns, 129.5 rating).

What helped was that the Chiefs had previously seen this game with a slow start in two consecutive AFC playoff games, with recent firsthand knowledge of how setbacks prepare for a comeback.

“Our boys have learned how to play in situations where the game is not perfect, because you can get moments of complacency with Pat because he is a great player and plays a lot of great,” said Chiefs Eric Bieniemy’s offensive coordinator. “We have seen teams come out to play their best against him. Every game is a Super Bowl challenge. It’s about how you should end, how you should act when things don’t go the way you want.”

What changed to Super Bowl 54 is that Mahomes decided to manage the problem himself, based on his continuing strong career to cause his death. He became more aggressive throwing Hill and Travis Kelce tight end. That dynamic pair was secret at the start of the fourth quarter, with rollovers to Damien Williams and some simple shots to number 2, broad receiver Sammy Watkins, being the only reliable moves from Mahomes.

Mahomes suddenly turned his risks into big rewards. The game that changed the game was his 44-yard strike on an open and scratched hill in a third and 15 of the 35-yard line from Kansas City. He was quickly followed by a third and 10 shots at Kelce from the San Francisco 21-yard line, resulting in a pass interference penalty that led to a Kelce 1-yard TD one game later.

Hill coming to life with 9 catches for 104 yards on 16 goals was directly related to Mahomes who pushed him.

“He encouraged us and told us to believe,” said Hill about Mahomes. “I had seen it in the eyes of some men: they got discouraged, including me. I was like & # 39; Man, how are we going to achieve this? It was like & # 39; 10, you have to believe, brother & # He brought the boys together and you see what happened, man. We did it. “

What makes Mahomes special in the field is not only its cannon arm and its most common athletics. It is also how you can never give up a game and can fight to make a great game if there is nothing. Just as your physical endurance translates into mental strength, your confidence in positive results also translates into the way you educate your teammates.

That was the belief needed to produce the winning momentum of the game with 2:44 left, a possession in which Mahomes brought all his best games to Kelce, Hill, Watkins and Williams with the most at stake.

“I believe in the boys around me,” said Mahomes. “I think we go there and find a way to score, and we did. Honestly, it is an honor for all my teammates who believe in me after how I played in the third quarter and believe I am going out and keep fighting and keep pulling whatever happens. “

Every quarterback winner of the Super Bowl has its own style. Joe Montana was wonderful. Tom Brady is very cold. Aaron Rodgers, Drew Brees and Russell Wilson are three other contemporary passers-by who combine their leadership and talent in different ways. Mahomes joined the club on Sunday with its own fire brand.

His deep search for his first victory is in many ways more impressive than simply relieving the 49ers with the number of video games that everyone unreasonably expects of him.

Since last season, when Mahomes presented sample statistics and won the NFL MVP prize, the focus has been on whether it could produce a worthy bis. Mahomes looked like that early 50 touchdown player, but came home humbly defeats against the Colts and Texans, followed by the setback of a knee injury that cost him two games. When the playoffs arrived, a braver and more ingenious Mahomes emerged.

There were many points in Super Bowl 54 when Mahomes could have retired. But through his career, steps and work, he has somehow found a new way to surprise us by saving the best for when it’s the most important and letting us forget the worst.