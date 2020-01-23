Patrick McKendry: Remembering the Battle of the Bridge – New Zealand’s bloodiest final in rugby

By
Nellie Donald
-
0
12
Patrick McKendry: Remembering the Battle of the Bridge - New Zealand's bloodiest final in rugby

COMMENT:

Tomorrow afternoon, the Blues will play at Onewa Estate in Takapuna, the site of the infamous Bridge Battle in 1994 – one of the bloodiest national rugby provincial finals of all time, a low point in terms of harassment but a highlight for pure and visceral emotion rivalry.

Eric Rush of North Harbor after being kicked out in the 1994 NPC final. Photo / Photosport

Zinzan Brooke celebrates Auckland’s victory in the NPC final against North Harbor in 1994. Photo / Photosport

.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR