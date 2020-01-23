Patrick McKendry: Remembering the Battle of the Bridge – New Zealand’s bloodiest final in rugby

COMMENT:

Tomorrow afternoon, the Blues will play at Onewa Estate in Takapuna, the site of the infamous Bridge Battle in 1994 – one of the bloodiest national rugby provincial finals of all time, a low point in terms of harassment but a highlight for pure and visceral emotion rivalry.

Those who have followed an impeccable professional rugby diet and all-controlled New Zealand rugby tentacles that elevate the All Blacks on a pedestal far above any national competition will not believe their eyes if they look at old video footage of a match between Harbor and Auckland just over a quarter of a century ago.

Will we see the same? No – and it’s both good and bad. Good because in hindsight the cheap shots, including that of Eric Rush of Harbor on his Auckland rival and All Black teammate Zinzan Brooke, were beyond belief. Rush, a qualified lawyer and a qualified storyteller, was evicted for hitting Brooke’s head with his shoulder. It was said that No8, one of the best to have played the game, had been eliminated. He continued.

Brooke’s brother Robin followed sidelined Rush after being penalized for ripping the head off a poor Harbor player.

Cleaning up such violence is a victory for rugby, no doubt – as are the greatly improved concussion protocols, by the way.

But it’s the diminished rivalries in today’s Kiwi game that let those of a certain age lament (some things about) the end of the old days because in this homogenized environment of Super Rugby, which is about to start and which will not end until late In June, the emotions of rugby fans, even determined, will hardly sparkle in comparison.

The battle of the bridge deserves to be revisited because, while the Blues, minus their All Blacks, prepare to play the Hurricanes, minus their best players, in a pre-season match on the scene of one of the matches of New Zealand’s most notorious first class is a reminder of what we have lost and not just because our powerful former NPC, the envy of the rugby world, is just a development competition.

Eric Rush of North Harbor after being kicked out in the 1994 NPC final. Photo / Photosport

The match was unique as it was a perfect storm from a strong harbor side featuring big names like Rush, Walter Little, Frank Bunce, Glen Osborne, Ian Jones and others trying to win their very first NPC title against the evil Auckland Empire, which featured the aforementioned Brooke brothers, the late John Drake, Sean Fitzpatrick, Olo Brown, Carlos Spencer, Eroni Clarke… the list goes on.

It was played on a sunny afternoon weekend in front of a crowd at a touching distance from the fighters who, looking at the old pictures, seem almost ready to burn. It is unlikely that two Kiwi teams of such quality will compete in an afternoon game that will be broadcast on free TV very soon, or perhaps never again.

Auckland won the game 22-16. The fighting started early. John Hart, a former Auckland and All Blacks coach, was one of those who commented on the show. “Things can still overflow,” he said as a skirmish was finally brought under control by referee Colin Hawke. He was so right.

Zinzan Brooke celebrates Auckland’s victory in the NPC final against North Harbor in 1994. Photo / Photosport

Another quirk that quickly becomes apparent when looking back, outside of rucking tolerance, is the depth with which the backlines attack, and the considerably longer time they have because of it, the greater the lack of line speed. defensive which becomes a scourge on the modern game.

The backs had time and space to show their attacking capabilities. Can we ever return to this more fluid style of play? It is also doubtful. In these days of endless video analysis, successful teams all adhere to the same defensive and attacking philosophies.

In many ways, the game is poorer for this. The Battle of the Bridge – the best and worst of times.

