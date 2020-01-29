WHITEHOUSE, TEXAS — Once Main Street expanded to four lanes, Whitehouse no longer looked like a charming, touristy little Texas town, but lived and breathed like something from the 1950s.

With a population of 7,600, Whitehouse is America’s small romantic city.

What you’ll find is a nice bedroom community, with a small number of shops and commerce.

Schools are perfect. The gymnasium is in good condition. The fitness gym looks like something out of an NCAA Division II program. The houses are modest and welcoming. They are all graphic, clean and safe, with an unmatched endless hint. Any East Texas parent would love to raise a child here

However, at the moment, she is dressed more like a suburb of Kansas City.

The flags and decor of the Kansas City Chiefs are scattered in front of the houses, as well as a local accountant, a florist, a tire shop, and so on. A handful of homes feature pearls or decorations by Patrick Mahomes.

Now the hottest quarterback in the NFL, Mahomes has transported the Kansas City Chiefs to their first Super Bowl in 50 years – and brings Whitehouse to Miami.

Mahomes has made the little Whitehouse big, and while people are hospitable in understanding their favorite story of the celebrity’s son, this is a place that prefers anonymity.

Whitehouse became Chiefs Kingdom South. A match is scheduled for Thursday. The city will declare the Super Bowl on Sunday, February 2 as “Patrick Mom’s Day”.

At present, there is some fatigue among high school students at Whitehouse. They have told and repeated the same stories during the last week of their encounters with the man they officially knew as a good kid who was a great high school general at Texas Tech.

Patrick Mahomes was, and is, these kids. He grew up here with Jackson’s younger brother and ate in all the same restaurants and played in all the same fields. It’s like the rest of the kids, which is the product of a smaller town that actually exists to raise a family.

Patrick may have been their coach at Little Dribblers. He probably played catch with some of these guys before a soccer gym. He may have flown around baseball in the Little League diamond under high school.

Patrick was the same man who would put him with the commentator, or talk to the teacher like their friend, even if he was his superior.

Before hair became famous and worthy of Instagram, it was a common cut. And it was only during Patrick Momom’s junior year of high school that “The Flo” became. “

His high school journalism teacher said that since his junior year in 2012, the priority for Patrick and his friends has been “their float.”

“They would make it, but it wasn’t what you see now. Everyone will have fun,” Paige Dyer said. “It was very beautiful hair. They would pierce each other to see who had the best rich every day.”

If you hear someone call Mahomes “Pat,” you know he prefers to go with Patrick. To his son, Pat is his father, the man who was a great champion.

Growing up here, Patrick regularly attended the Baptist church. His mom is still working in the same city.

“He was a great kid. He was a good student. I never had a problem with grades,” said Whitehouse High School athletic director Adam Cook, who was Mahomes’ offensive coordinator during the junior year. Cook became the head coach for the Mahomes era.

One of Cook’s first memories of Mahomes happened when Patrick was a sixth judge. He attended a youth football camp in high school wearing a baseball cap backwards.

Cook told him if he would talk to him, turn on his hat. Without a word, much less a complaint, Mahomes turned the hat around.

Patrick had a problem. Shortly before the start of the senior year, during the two days of practice, Mahomes appeared late for practice.

He had activated his alert, but either set it up incorrectly or went wrong. Regardless, the original general was late and there were consequences to delay. Although Cook knew the delay was a diversion, he made the star star run as punishment.

Cook never had to do it again. “You never really had to get him, but I would train him. He could train him.”

This coach talks about “He could get criticism and instructions.”

Cook’s biggest focus was the same: Throw the ball.

“It was always, ‘Patrick, you have to throw it away,'” Cook said. “He’ll keep the ball forever.”

To start the 2013 season, when Whitehouse scored his first win over Cook’s term, it was Mahomes who fell out of his way to grab the game ball. After the game, he gave Cook the ball to celebrate his first win as a coach. The ball is in his office today.

“I couldn’t believe he thought he would do this for me,” Cook said. “There are so many examples of this. He was just the greatest leader you would ever want in a child.”

With all due respect to Adrian Peterson, Mahomes is the best player to come out of East Texas by Tyler Rose himself, Earl Campbell.

“Earl never got the Oilers to a Super Bowl,” said Bryan Houston, who called all Mahomes games for the local Tyler radio station. “I’ve been watching London football since the 1970s and Patrick Mahomes is the best striker I’ve ever seen.”

When Mahomes was successful at Texas Tech, he could return to Whitehouse with some care. Now that it’s the NFL MVP, leaving Kansas City doesn’t happen that often. And the return to Whitehouse is full of obstacles.

With his mom living and working here, and his grandparents nearby, Patrick has reasons to return. He remains friends with high school friends, some of whom still live nearby.

“Its cycle is getting tighter and tighter and you can see it,” Cook said.

When Maomi returns, she tends to come in without telling anyone. Word tends to spread the celebrity is in town. People want autographs. They want a picture. They want to be around their celebrity.

They want to see the man in the NFL doing what he did down the road in high school.

A guy that is theirs. A guy that they are. The guy who is their neighbor.

Patrick Mahomes is not a man who “came out” and succeeded in spite of Texas’s Whitehouse.

Patrick Mahomes arrived at the Super Bowl and largely succeeded because of Whitehouse, Texas.

