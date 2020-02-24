Patrick Reed focused on playing golf amid new damage to reputation | Golf news

%MINIFYHTML574c76e5fb119d66cc86c1b0afcdaaf011%

Paul McGinley and Nick Dougherty reflect on the victory of Patrick Reed’s WGC in Mexico, but agree that damage to his reputation will be difficult to repair in the near future.

Patrick Reed promised to continue “blocking the noise,quot; and concentrate on playing good golf while finishing another turbulent week in his career with his second World Golf Championship title.

Reed arrived in Mexico facing new accusations surrounding his integrity, with world No. 2 Brooks Koepka beating his Ryder Cup mate for allegedly cheating when asked about Reed’s infamous pranks in a street bunker in the Hero World Challenge in December.

Reed silenced critics with his victory in Mexico

He incurred a two-shot penalty for improving his lie in the arena, which Koepka clearly felt he did intentionally, and Reed’s reputation suffered more damage when former CBS commentator Peter Kostis claimed he had witnessed how Reed He was trying to improve his lie in the sand. rough on four separate occasions.

Reed has been reluctant to discuss the comments of Koepka and Kostis throughout the week in Mexico, again he was evasive on the subject when the media pressed him after his impressive one-shot victory over Bryson DeChambeau.

Patrick Reed was happy to let his good golf speak while celebrating his second victory at the World Golf Championship at the WGC-Mexico Championship.

When asked how he dealt with widespread negativity, the 29-year-old said: “I’m used to it! At the end of the day, all I can control is me and what I do on and off the golf course.”

“If I feel that I am improving every day on and off the golf course and setting a good example for the next generation, children and my own children, then that is all I can do, and I feel that I have been doing a good job In this regard and I feel that I have grown as a person and as a golfer, that is all I can really do.

Reed pips DeChambeau in Mexico Three late birdies push Reed to second WGC title after DeChambeau hesitated in the final stretch.

“I felt that I had something to prove to myself when I came this week because I feel that I have been playing a really solid golf and I just have not overcome that hump to get the W, with losing in a tiebreaker in Hawaii and then I felt that I was playing solid golf in Torrey Pines.

“But after this week, I knew we were in a good pattern and I knew that all I had to do was keep trying to improve my golf game, but at the same time block all the noise, no matter what. It was.

Reed insisted that his next meeting with Brooks Koepka would not be uncomfortable

“I feel that I have been able to do really well throughout my career, and growing up I have always been able to do it, when I get on the ropes around the golf course, I just concentrate on what I need to do, and that is to play to golf. “

Reed also minimized the suggestions of an awkward situation the next time he intersects with Koepka, and adds: “I’m going to put the ball on the ground and hit my next shot.”

Reed is now back in the top 10 in the world

“At the end of the day, we go out and the only thing we can control is what we do on the golf course, just play golf and play the best we can. It doesn’t matter if it’s one of the boys, Brooks, Rory, DJ or Tiger .

“Those guys are in your group, you know you have to step up and play the best golf you can because you know how high the boys are. Just go out and play the best golf you can, and I hope you’re on the right side.”