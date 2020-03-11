Patrick Reed well prepared for heckling at Gamers Championship

Patrick Reed insists he is unconcerned by the probability of remaining heckled all through this week’s Gamers Championship at Sawgrass.

Reed’s carry out on the system has been underneath serious scrutiny considering the fact that he been given a two-shot penalty for the duration of the Hero Environment Problem in December.

The previous Masters champion reported he had not supposed to boost his lie by eradicating sand at the rear of his ball in the course of two observe swings, but that rationalization has minimize little ice with some supporters and fellow players.

1 spectator yelled “cheater” at Reed as he putted during a participate in-off at the Tournament of Champions in January, when former globe variety a person Brooks Koepka also expressed his disapproval.

In an interview with Sirius/XM, Koepka explained: “I really do not know what he was accomplishing, developing sand castles in the sand, but you know wherever your club is.

“If you glance at the movie, he grazes the sand 2 times, and then he nonetheless chops down on it. If you perform the match, you comprehend the guidelines.”

Ryder Cup star Ian Poulter has faced heckling from spectators at Sawgrass on additional than one particular occasion, but Reed is not expecting any issues.

“I think the PGA Tour has performed a good task on the security and the supporters as a entire have been rather excellent,” Reed, who has not spoken to Koepka due to the fact the latter’s feedback, claimed in his pre-occasion press conference.

“You’re constantly heading to get a couple of folks right here and there that are likely to say anything, that’s regular in any sport you play.

“When I get inside of all those ropes I have a occupation to do and that’s to go out and perform good golfing and have a probability to acquire on Sundays, to provide for my family members and to go out and signify myself the most effective way I can.”

Reed had beforehand vowed to “block out all the noise” surrounding him next his new victory in the WGC-Mexico Championship.

But when questioned if further more victories would deliver an conclude to these kinds of sound, he informed reporters: “At the stop of the working day the sound goes absent at the time y’all make a decision it goes away.

“I experience like the players and all of us have moved on. All we can do is go out and carry on actively playing fantastic golfing and accomplishing what we’re meant to do.”