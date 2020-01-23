Patrick Stewart insisted on changes for “Star Trek: Picard”

LOS ANGELES, January 23 (UPI) – Star Trek: The Next Generation Fans will see another Jean-Luc Picard (Patrick Stewart) in Star Trek: Picard. It’s been over 25 years Next Generation went up in 1994 and almost 18 since the film Star Trek: Nemesis.

For one thing, Picard won’t wear his Companies Uniform a lot at the new CBS All Access Show, which premieres on Thursday.

“I wasn’t in costume because I only show up briefly in my uniform,” said Picard. “I didn’t want to wear a uniform because I thought it was very important that we had a lot of space Next Generation and what we want to do here. “

The former captain of the Starship Enterprise is now a retired admiral in Picard,

“Picard’s life has changed,” said Stewart. “He is worried, disturbed, lonely, and has a strange, unnatural guilt feeling.”

Picard lives in a French vineyard. Instead of boldly going where nobody has ever been to the galaxy, Picard chooses comfort with a dog companion, also Stewart’s idea.

“Seeing him with only a dog seemed to me to write a lot of things that didn’t need to be said,” said Stewart. “The presence of the dog alone means that he is looking for a form of comfort that he cannot find anywhere else, but he will find it in the dog.”

Stewart also chose the pit bull because he is committed to pit bulls and promotes the breed in real life.

“It had to be a pit bull because I have a passion for these dogs,” said Stewart. “They are being abused and treated horribly all over the world. I am now working in Britain to change the law and allow them to enter the country.”

The French dialogue that opened the series was also Stewart’s idea.

“The first thing I wanted to do was see me shout out loud in French,” said Stewart. “I live in France and I’m in a vineyard and grow grapes. I have French people who work with me.”

Stewart felt entitled to exercise creative control over the matter Star Trek: Picard since then he has played the role on television for seven years and in four films. From the beginning he felt inextricably linked to Picard The next generation.

“Mid season three of Next GenerationI no longer knew where Jean-Luc started and Patrick Stewart left, “said Stewart.” We merged and he never left me. He has always been there and it is a relationship that I like to continue. “

Produce Alex Kurtzman, Akiva Goldsman and Heather Kadin Star Trek: Picard, The Showrunner is the Pulitzer Prize winning author Michael Chabon. Stewart often refrains from entering it.

“I’ve never been to an author’s room,” said Stewart. “I mostly kept my mouth shut because I felt that I couldn’t keep up with the level of input I got from my co-producers and authors.”

The meeting with Jean-Luc Picard in his French vineyard is only an introduction to Star Trek: Picard. The show quickly delves into science fiction, but the star didn’t want to spoil the plot.

Stewart came almost 18 years after his last appearance as Jean-Luc Picard Star Trek: Picard had the opportunity to reflect on the world through science fiction allegory.

“When I look around, there has never been a more important moment when entertainment and show business can address some of the issues that may harm our world today,” said Picard. “It mainly changes in a way that I don’t think is good for the world, from Brexit to global warming.”

Star Trek If hundreds of years are set in the future, the climate crisis has probably contained itself. The status of the United Kingdom is not given in Star Trek, but Stewart only suggests that futuristic and intergalactic allegories can reflect 21st century themes.

“I’m not saying that we’re turning Star Trek What we do is entertainment, but that should perhaps reflect the world we live in in a subtle and gentle way Star Trek has always done it and I think it’s important. “

Star Trek: Picard Premiere Thursday on CBS All Access with new episodes every week.