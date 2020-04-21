Patriot launches external M.2 PCIe Type-C PXD SSDs: up to 2 TB

At CES 2020, we revealed that Patriot Memory was showing off one of its next generation storage products, the PXD external SSD with USB Type-C. Now available for purchase, PXD M.2 PCIe 3.0 x4 Type-C SSDs are available in a 512 GB, 1 TB and 2 TB capacity trio, all equipped with an industrial grade aluminum enclosure.

The units support both Windows 10 and Mac OS 10.13 and are contained in a blue aluminum chassis weighing only 35 g. Patriot says a driver may be needed for older operating systems, but does not indicate which one. Bundled with each PXD unit is a Type C to Type A cable, which means that the unit can be used natively on many devices including desktops, notebooks and game consoles like PS5 when released.

As reported previously at CES, the new Patriot PXD SSDs are based on the PS5013-E13T Phison DRAM-less controller with 3D NAND memory. It uses a 3.2 G1 USB bus that reaches 10 Gb / s, which is consistent with the sequential read speeds reported up to 1000 MB / s. It is designed for users looking for a lightweight, high-speed portable storage device with much faster read and write speeds than conventional USB flash drives or even SATA portable SSDs.

Patriot PXD external PCIe 3.0 Type-C SSDs vary in price, with 512 GB of retail for $ 100, 1 TB for $ 180 and the largest model available, 2 TB available for $ 300. All three models can be purchased from Newegg, while users who wish to purchase on Amazon will currently experience delays related to COVID-19 as the company is prioritizing essential shipments only in some countries. Alternatively, users can purchase PXD units directly on the Patriot Web Store.

