Patriot receiver Julian Edelman needs both shoulder and knee surgery

Patriot-wide receiver Julian Edelman has suffered multiple injuries during the course of the season, and two of those problems will require surgery out of season, the Herald has learned.

Edelman played with a separate AC joint in his left shoulder, which was first reported by Jeff Howe of The Athletic. Later in the year, the final recipient also had to deal with an injury to his left knee, which now requires a scope to identify and help remove a loose body. His shoulder will be surgically repaired.

The 33-year-old, who, together with a rib problem who played injuries, still managed to receive a career-high 1,117 with 100 catches, plus six touchdowns. Those were team heights in all three categories for Edelman, who was just named the Patriots 2019 Ed Block Courage Award winner to illustrate the principles of “courage and sportiness,” while also serving as a “source of inspiration.”