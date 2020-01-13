Patriot safety Patrick Chung’s NH cocaine exemption rejected – Boston Herald

The prosecutors of New Hampshire have rejected an allegation of cocaine possession against Patrick Chung, the Patriots of New England, according to a statement by Belknap County Attorney Andrew Livernois.

Chung, 32, was charged in August for a charge for possession of a controlled drug found at his home in Meredith, New Hampshire during an June incident.

The charge was rejected on the condition that he would behave well for a period of two years. He will also submit to state-controlled drug testing and perform community service for forty hours. If Chung does not meet these conditions, the state has the power to remedy the charge and prosecute the NFL player.

The clean security record and full cooperation led the state to drop the charge, according to the County Attorney office. The statement also noted that the amount of cocaine was “allegedly in the possession and / or control of Mr Chung”.