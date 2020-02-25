patriots-and-agent-for-tom-brady-predicted-to-meet-in-indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — Though there have been some conversations concerning the Patriots and Tom Brady, and or his agent, Don Yee, there has not been everything substantive with regard to a new deal for the Patriots quarterback.

That could modify this 7 days. In accordance to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Community, the two sides are predicted to meet at the NFL Scouting Combine.

The sensation is it may possibly be a “starting point” for real dialogue about a agreement heading forward for Brady, who hits no cost company March 18.

The greatest question is no matter if that dialogue has the Patriots expressing a desire to keep Brady for additional than a year, and for how substantially? The 42-12 months-previous quarterback is not hunting for a 1-yr-at-a time proposition. He’s also on the lookout for some assurances of greater weapons for the offense.

Yee in all probability has a superior notion of the industry for Brady, and what groups are willing to spend. If he’s unsure, he’ll most likely get a far better impact all through the week. But the negotiations with the Patriots and, presumably Monthly bill Belichick, could get underway in the coming times and continue on right up until finally totally free company opens.