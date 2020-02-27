patriots-categorical-desire-in-re-signing-devin-mccourty

INDIANAPOLIS — As all eyes and ears in the NFL are tuned for the latest Tom Brady information, the Patriots have quietly created a little hard work to keep another one particular of their leading absolutely free agents.

The Pats have not too long ago been in speak to with Devin McCourty’s associates, the Herald has realized. McCourty is coming off an outstanding period when he snared five interceptions, forced two fumbles and totaled 58 tackles. The 32-yr-previous basic safety is a longtime staff captain who’s ranked between the NFL’s very best defensive backs for a 10 years.

A official assembly among the two sides could just take position quickly.

McCourty’s twin brother, cornerback Jason McCourty, is also waiting on his workforce selection for 2020. The Patriots have right until March 17 to determine whether or not they want to retain him or conserve $4 million in cap place. He inked a two-yr deal very last offseason.