Patriots Draft 2020 – Personnel head Nick Caserio assesses Day 2 picks

The Patriots began Day 2 of the NFL Draft Friday with five picks, and finished with five picks, even though the composition of picks wound up diverse than what they experienced at the commencing.

They were chaotic going up and down the board, trading in and out of rounds.

“It was quite active,” Patriots director of player staff Nick Caserio explained immediately after the 3rd spherical was finished. “I think the expectation was there probably would be some degree of motion. You by no means seriously know what the movement is likely to entail.”

Caserio indicated the Patriots had 3 men focused, or “sit-and-pick” players as he explained, and arrived away with two-out-of-three, landing both of those Kyle Dugger and Josh Uche in the 2nd spherical. So the Patriots were being happy about that. As a group, he explained the five selections extra “youth and depth” to the roster.

Precisely, here’s Caserio’s brief assessment about each of the Working day 2 picks:

Kyle Dugger, S, Lenoir-Rhyne (2nd round, No. 37) — “Obviously small university but quite explosive player. He’s significant, he’s rough, he’s rapid, he’s wise. Has some four-down form things, return, to playing in the kicking recreation . . . performed well at his degree of level of competition, held his have at the Senior Bowl towards far better level of competition . . . he acquitted himself really perfectly.”

Josh Uche, DE, Michigan (2nd round, No. 60) — “He was moved around (the defensive) front a little bit. Performed on the perimeter. They made use of him some as a ‘Mike’ linebacker in some sub-circumstances. He’s been asked to do a amount of distinctive factors . . . has a wide variety of unique factors it looks like he can do.”

Anfernee Jennings, OLB, Alabama (3rd spherical, No. 87) — “He obviously arrives from a good system with a ton of wonderful gamers. This is a rough kid, a tiny bit even bigger in conditions of size (6-2, 256) than Uche (6-1, 245). He has a qualifications actively playing a few various places . . . good management.”

Devin Asiasi, TE, UCLA (3rd round, No. 91) — “He’s obtained excellent size (6-3, 257), runs effectively for his size, is pretty hard. He’s bought some technique factors he can absolutely function on as an on-the-line of scrimmage blocker.”

Dalton Keene, TE, Virginia Tech (3rd spherical, No. 101) — “An underclassmen who basically performed from Day Just one. A few-12 months starter . . . he took edge of his prospects. He’s acquired very good measurement, (6-4, 251), quite athletic. Rough kid, smart child, was requested to do a variety of distinct matters in their offense.”