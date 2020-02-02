Patriots dynasty is on livelihood pending Tom Brady decision

For nearly two decades, NFL teams have waited patiently for the Patriots to fall and not stand up.

They longed for that time when the Patriots stopped winning and became everyone.

As it looks now, there is hope that that scenario will happen. The signs are there. The moment can actually be on the horizon.

After all, Bill Belichick’s team was nowhere near Hard Rock Stadium for Super Bowl LIV. For the first time in four years, they were not participants in the championship. They didn’t even win. Instead, they became roadkill of the Titans in the Wild Card round. The Chiefs, not the Patriots, represent the AFC in Sunday’s Super Bowl against the 49ers.

Speaking of signs, they failed in the months that they usually flourish. They lost five of their last nine games. While they continued their hold on the AFC East, they lost their hold on the AFC in general. The only mystery is how long the hiccups last.

They lost three times at Gillette Stadium in 2019 and counted the playoffs. The previous year they lost five times on the road, all for non-play-off teams, before they ran the table during the late season. Coaches leave and / or retire. Tom Brady has an expiring contract. A handful of important defensive players, namely Devin McCourty, Kyle Van Noy and Jamie Collins, are also on their way to a free agency.

All this raises the question: does the dynasty die? Or is it already dead?

Does anyone think there is still a competitive life for a new championship in the near future?

The answer may not really be known until the future of Brady has been solved. His contract expires shortly before the new competition year starts on March 18.

If Brady signs somewhere else, it becomes a matter of trust that Belichick will still find a way to win, regardless of the substitution.

It is also possible that the Patriots have already touched the floor and cannot get up this time.

The view here is that the dynasty will stay with or without Brady. Behind Belichick the run continues in New England. Brady will also be successful elsewhere when it comes to that. Both the head coach and the quarterback are the difference makers.

But therein lies the beauty of the unknown. It is clear that there are different opinions about what will happen to the Patriots in the near future about who stays, who goes and whether the dynasty has reached an actual expiration date.

“This is what I will say: No, I don’t think the dynasty is dead,” said ESPN analyst Damien Woody. “I think it all starts with a few components. Great property that they have with Robert Kraft. And they have Bill Belichick, who is the best head coach for me in every sport in history. So you have that for you. It is clear that in the quarterback situation they have to find out.

“I think that the Patriots, moreso than any other organization, are known to adapt and adapt and to do things and put themselves in a position to be completely back again. I’m not trying to underestimate what it would mean if Brady didn’t come back, that would be huge, but Bill Belichick has developed and done so many things with that team that I would never write off the Patriots as long as they have Bill Belichick at the top. “

Woody would clearly not indulge in the idea that the dynasty lives and dies due to Brady’s return.

“It can take a year or two before they regroup if Brady doesn’t come back,” he said, “but they don’t get forgotten. If people think this is going to happen, they are seriously mistaken.”

Agreement. It may seem bleak when Brady leaves, but Belichick is not about to abandon the perception that the Patriots’ success was all about the quarterback. He won’t let that be the last story.

Westwood One analyst Ross Tucker of the Ross Tucker Football Podcast has a different opinion. He is more inclined to believe that Brady’s football will determine the answer of the dynasty at home next year. When Brady goes, it’s day.

“As long as Brady is there, it’s not dead,” Tucker said. “In fact, if there were to be next year, I would expect them to go back to the championship championships. That’s just the way they work, that’s just the way they roll. I think if he comes back, they’ll have enough will add pieces and be good enough to be back in the conference championship. Now I don’t know if that means going to a Super Bowl or winning, but they will be in the mix. I would be shocked if they that were not. “

If the Patriots don’t let anything happen before Brady reaches the free agency, and he is on the market to handle scandalous offers and perhaps choose another team, Belichick will be left behind by Jarrett Stidham, another quarter for a free agent, or still be certain design pick.

“It depends on who the quarterback is,” Tucker said, “but it’s very likely that the dynasty is over.”

In the meantime, Trent Dilfer would not touch the ‘D’-question with a 10-foot stick.

“I made that mistake six years ago,” said the former winning quarterback of Super Bowl. “I will never make that mistake again.”

Dilfer called Last Rites about the dynasty after an outburst loss in Kansas City in 2014. He will never live up to that.

At the moment, however, it is difficult to ignore the absence of the Patriots in Miami, not to mention the AFC Championship Game. At least they had come that far in the last nine seasons.

“It seems weird, doesn’t it?” Said former Pats offensive coordinator Charlie Weis and took a break from his SiriusXM NFL radio broadcast. “The end of the year was not exactly as the doctor ordered it.”

However, Weis does not bury the Patriots. Not as long as Belichick remains in charge.

“I’ve been in many coaches. Nobody like this guy. He’s a different man, he’s a different class,” Weis said. “I’ve used the words 100 times, so I make 101 of them. His insight into the game, and his foresight, how he looks at you today, and he looks three years on, have not been matched by anyone. Unparalleled. He is one of the smartest people I have ever met. “

In other words, the dynasty is not dead. It remains in good hands. And Weis does not see Belichick retiring quickly.

“Every day he goes to work, he gets a fist from Steven and a fist from Brian,” said Weis, referring to the two sons of Belichick with the Patriots football staff. “Do you remember those” Priceless “commercials? That is what it is, priceless. You can’t even value it. Can it get better every day with two of your three children? I cannot imagine anything better. “

Well, 31 other NFL teams can imagine something better. It is the day when the Patriots finally become mortal.

A job that Weis would take

Asked if he might have considered returning to the Patriots as offensive coordinator if Josh McDaniels had left, Weis indicated that he would have done so if Belichick had asked.

It never got that far.

“I would say that this is the only job I would take. I don’t think he would have gone that way. That’s not Bill’s MO. He would have gone with a young guy and didn’t call him the actor,” Weis said. “I don’t see many attacks in the NFL. That would be one of the few. It would be a difficult time to say “No.” Honestly, I’m glad Josh didn’t leave and he’s still here. They are better off when he is there than when I am there. “

Another Brady, Jimmy G connection

It is fairly well known that Tom Brady was drafted to play baseball before deciding on football as his future. He was a left-handed catcher at Junipero Serra High in San Mateo, California. The Montreal Expos set him up in round 18 of the 1995 MLB version.

It appears that Jimmy Garoppolo was also a multiple sports athlete. He reminded reporters this week of his first passion was baseball. He was a pitcher in high school.

“Baseball was my first love as a small child,” Garoppolo said. “It was probably my best sport growing up. But when high school came, football became my sport. I think that was successful. “

Ditto, Brady.

Player safety in the foreground

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said at his annual pre-Super Bowl “state of the league” address in Miami that there has been a “productive dialogue” towards a new CAO with the players. One of the main stumbling blocks was about the NFL’s desire for a 17-game season.

Speaking with Patriot’s tight ending Benjamin Watson, who attended the Florida meetings, he felt that the union would not sacrifice the health and safety of players, regardless of the financial incentives that could be part of the competition’s offer.

“It is something that is always at the forefront of our minds, something that we will always lobby for and not give up or trade,” Watson said with regard to the safety of the player. “Now it is a democratic process in the sense that you have 32 owners and what they want, and the player board, what we want. So they will have different opinions about that, and that’s OK. The goal is always to get the deal that is most beneficial for both parties. That is one thing we all understand. There are things that you admit and make compromises, such as any form of negotiation, but we always want to keep the players as safe as possible. “