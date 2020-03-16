Patriots linebacker Jamie Collins symptoms with Detroit Lions

Yet another Patriots linebacker misplaced.

Not two hours after information broke Monday night time that Kyle Van Noy will sign a totally free-agent deal with the Dolphins, fellow linebacker Jamie Collins agreed to leave New England to join the Detroit Lions. Collins will obtain a 3-year, $30 million deal designed on $18 million in guarantees, a supply verified to the Herald. The 30-yr-outdated liked a job renaissance with the Patriots following returning to the franchise on a 1-12 months deal last May.

By the conclude of the 2019 year, Collins had led the NFL’s No. 1 protection with 81 tackles, 7 sacks and 3 compelled fumbles. He was the Pats’ most effective defender by September, aiding them roll to an 8- commence. Collins also concluded as their most impactful blitzer on a per-snap basis, in accordance to Pro Football Concentration.

In Detroit, he will reunite with previous defensive coordinator Matt Patricia, who is on the hot seat moving into his 3rd yr as the Lions’ head coach. Collins savored the finest season of his occupation, an All-Professional second-team marketing campaign, less than Patricia in 2015.

With no Collins and Van Noy, the Patriots’ linebacker depth is down to Dont’a Hightower and Ja’Whaun Bentley. Elandon Roberts continues to be a absolutely free agent. Next-12 months edge defender Chase Winovich is the leading applicant to exchange Van Noy on the edge.