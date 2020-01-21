Patriots lose DL coach Bret Bielema against Giants, per report – Boston Herald

The Patriots will soon lose defensive line trainer Bret Bielema to the New York Giants, according to a report from the NFL Network Tuesday.

Bielema is expected to follow former Pats coordinator Joe Judge, who was recently hired as the new Giants head coach. It is not known what position Bielema will take in New York. He spent two seasons in New England after a long career and college football. Last year, Bielema’s first position coach was the Patriots.

With the departure of Bielema, the Pats now have to fill vacancies with a special team coordinator, coach with broad recipients and coach in the line of defense. Judge filled the former two positions in 2019.

Earlier Tuesday, the Patriots reportedly added former Alabama graduate assistant Vinnie Sunseri to their staff in a supporting role. Sunseri, a former fifth round pick-up from Alabama in 2014, signed with the team as a free agent in July 2016 and fought for a selection spot during the training camp. He was cut that summer and later started a coaching career.

Bill Belichick and various Pats assistants are currently in Mobile, Alabama, this week for the Senior Bowl.