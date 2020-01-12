Patriots OC Josh McDaniels passed for the Cleveland main job

Loading...

The Patriots seem to avoid a large coaching bullet.

Offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels has passed the Browns head-coaching job, according to reports. On Sunday, Cleveland chose instead to hire Viking’s offensive coordinator Kevin Stefanski, hours after Minnesota left the play-off division.

With no more openings for the coach over the NFL, McDaniels seems ready to return to New England for a ninth consecutive season. In the past eight years, the 43-year-old orchestrated some of the most powerful violations in the competition. If McDaniels was hired, there would be no clear internal successor to fill the team’s second vacancy.

Former coordinator of special teams / wide-receivers coach Joe Judge left the Patriots to become the Giants head coach earlier this week.

McDaniels met with Brown’s buyer on Friday for his only off-season coaching session. It was the third time that McDaniels, from Ohio, had an interview with Cleveland after he sat down earlier in 2009 and 2014.

McDaniels is generally regarded as one of the best offensive spirits of the NFL, who has made it a habit to plan the Pats for success with a range of diverse staff. Weeks before the team’s last Super Bowl victory, the sixth McDaniels with the team, he turned the Patriots attack into a powerful outfit and saw the way clear for another title.

“Josh does an excellent job and has always done it,” said Bill Belichick in December. “He is a very smart guy, he understands defenses, he understands the things that cause problems for the defense, and at the same time he understands what we can do and what lies outside our kingdom and what is in the kingdom. … Josh does great work on game planning.

“Every week it is our matchups with the other team, and he does a great job of creating an advantage for us, whatever that is. There are a number of ways to do it – formations are one thing, but there are other things too. I think he does an excellent job. ”

Earlier this week, McDaniels was scheduled to meet with the Panthers and Giants about their head coach vacancies, but each franchise hired a contract prior to the interview. Carolina chose former Baylor coach Matt Rhule, while New York hired Judge.

Ian Rapoport from NFL Network reported the news of Stefanski’s recruitment for the first time.