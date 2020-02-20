[Patriots operator Robert Kraft surprises retired marines with $100G]

New England Patriots operator Robert Kraft surprised a group of a retired marines Wednesday when he gave $100,000 to the Semper Fi & America’s Fund for wounded warriors in the center of a ceremony at the Massachusetts Condition Dwelling.

“I had no thought that Mr. Kraft was heading to set that problem out there, of $100,000, but I’m definitely appreciative of it and I know that it will go a excellent way to helping our wounded or wounded, and their households,” explained the fund’s chairman and former chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Personnel, Gen. Joseph F. Dunford.

<noscript><iframe allowfullscreen="true" height="360" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/km4dUdib-Mg?version=3&rel=1&fs=1&autohide=2&showsearch=0&showinfo=1&iv_load_policy=1&wmode=transparent" type="text/html" width="640"></noscript>

Kraft attended the ceremony marking the 75th anniversary of the struggle of Iwo Jima, which the State Household has held for the past two decades. He accepted the ‘Gung-Ho’ award for his initiatives with the Patriots to understand veterans. Kraft designed Gillette Stadium the initially arena to honor navy service with a POW-MIA “Chair of Honor,” a seat that stays perpetually vacant to remind troopers there is constantly a put for them.

The Patriots owner sat subsequent to Dunford during the ceremony, and the two had a discussion for the duration of the remarks. When Kraft stood up to settle for his award, he blindsided the general with the announcement.

“I just thank you for what you have done for us. I just recognized the basic also is heading up this fund, so our household would like to give a obstacle reward in this article now of $100,000,” Kraft explained.

“We supply a large amount of products and services. For instance, care professionals, browsing nurses — every thing from equestrian systems to mind injury packages,” Gen. Dunford mentioned. “It’ll enable. It’ll help a ton.”