[patriots-patrick-chung,-nate-ebner-embracing-roles-as-big-league-rugby-minority-entrepreneurs]

BOSTON — Patrick Chung and Nate Ebner donned crimson, white and blue jerseys. They drew a crowd. They took pictures with supporters. For a pair minutes, they even talked tackling and soccer.

But in excess of these few hours Wednesday night at Paddy O’s, a downtown Boston bar, they were being not Patriots. They were New England Cost-free Jacks.

For the initially time publicly, Chung and Ebner had been launched as minority entrepreneurs of the No cost Jacks, a Main League Rugby growth workforce that lately kicked off its inaugural time. Ebner has been associated with the sport as extensive as he can remember, most notably playing on the U.S. national crew in the 2016 Olympics. Ebner claimed he could even visualize a publish-NFL rugby enjoying profession if his human body permits.

More than his eight many years with the Patriots, the veteran distinctive teamer gradually launched rugby to Chung, his teammate and pal. Chung promptly caught on.

“It’s continuous chaos,” Chung stated. “Which, I love chaos.”

In 2018, they ended up approached by Absolutely free Jacks CEO Alex Magleby about perhaps investing in an expansion workforce. They impressed Magleby through original conferences, stressing they desired to put into action two Patriots ideas established by owner Robert Kraft: winning game titles and becoming pillars of the group.

Throughout the Q&A portion of Wednesday’s function, Chung sent one more concept to attending No cost Jacks gamers.

“Know that you’re doing work for the people outside the stadium, who like you and praise you and all that. You guys can established an example for youngsters. You men can established an illustration for grown ups that act like little ones. You have the chance to make a significant variance in the New England location,” he mentioned.

Ebner believes the Totally free Jacks are tapping into a silent swell of nearby rugby enthusiasts. His perception could be warranted, thinking about crew brass declared its sold the second-most tickets of all MLR franchises, powering only the reigning champion Seattle Seawolves.

“When you’re heading out and training young little ones rugby in the course of the New England location, New England’s a hotbed for rugby, so they’re seeking this. They are asking for it,” Ebner mentioned. “And now, to be able to come again with a professional team, it is heading to be so very good for rugby.”

Ebner included he wants to emulate Kraft as an owner, though they haven’t spoken nonetheless about main a franchise.

The Absolutely free Jacks have opened at 1-1. They return to motion Sunday at San Diego. Their home opener is established for March 14 at four p.m. at Union Place Stadium in Weymouth.