Patriots, previous Packers FB Danny Vitale agree to absolutely free-agent offer

Two of the quieter developments that crippled the Patriots offense in 2019 ended up the losses of fullback James Develin and his backup, Jakob Johnson, for the year owing to harm.

If possibly goes down once more in 2020, the Pats ought to be superior prepared.

Former Packers fullback Danny Vitale agreed to a free of charge-agent offer with the Patriots on Friday, a source confirmed to the Herald. Vitale started 4 out of the 15 common-period video games he played very last period in Inexperienced Bay, catching 7 passes and dashing at the time. Phrases of his offer are unfamiliar.

Considering the fact that getting into the league as a sixth-round select in 2016, Vitale has appeared in 44 regular-period online games with the Packers and Browns. Originally drafted by Tampa Bay, the Northwestern solution rapidly caught on with Cleveland and stayed for two several years. Vitale’s very best statistical year came past yr, nevertheless he has nonetheless to score an NFL landing.

The Pats use a fullback far more than almost any other crew in the league. Vitale checks in at 6-foot and 239 kilos, 3 inches shorter and 15 lbs lighter than Develin.

He is the fourth no cost agent to indicator with the Pats this offseason, next previous Chargers security Adrian Phillips, Buccaneers defensive deal with Beau Allen and Cardinals wideout Damiere Byrd.

News of Vitale’s signing was first documented by NESN.