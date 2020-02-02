Patriots, Raiders, Cowboys, Giants defend themselves; Bucs, Chargers enter QB – Up News Info

% MINIFYHTML50a7674c50d6f7f70f882ea8c89b19c111%

With the 2020 NFL concept less than three months away, it’s time to review the projected selections in the latest simulated version of the first 2020 round of Sports News.

Super Bowl 54 marks the official final of the current NFL season. Last week, at the end of February, the Senior Bowl marked the unofficial start of the serious pre-draft process with the NFL Combine on deck.

With the design rule focused on resolution and the stock of various attractive professional prospects who focus, without further hassle, we now see the selections developed from No. 1 to No. 32.

NFL 2020 simulated sketch

Joe burrow

1. Cincinnati Bengals (2-14)

Offensive coach Zac Taylor needs a franchise-pass where Andy Dalton disappears and Ryan Finley doesn’t show much. Burrow enjoyed a huge rise as the fugitive winner of the Heisman Trophy and the best prospect of QB in the class. At 6-3, 215 pounds, he combines his mental and physical strength in his pocket with a strong arm and precise delivery. His leadership and athletic skills flourished in Baton Rouge, topped off by elite performances at College Football Playoff.

2. Washington Redskins (3-13)

Chase Young, EDGE, Ohio state

Young qualifies as a better prospect than the recent stallions of Ohio State, Joey and Nick Bosa. With Ron Rivera’s defensive mentality hired as head coach, assuming the Redskins do not receive an offer not to refuse the exchange, they must seize the opportunity to acquire this fundamental talent for the team’s defensive reconstruction. Young (6-5, 265 pounds) is a disruptor who changed the game and had 16.5 catches in just 12 junior games.

3. Detroit Lions (3-12-1)

Jeff Okudah, CB, state of Ohio

Matt Patricia and Bob Quinn need to think about the best defensive player there is and recruit a cornerback to support Darius Slay, who is entering his 29-year season, is not a bad route. Okudah, an elite ball hawk of 6-1, 200 pounds, has the construction to handle receivers of all sizes. He is fluent and fast enough with great recovery skills in coverage to become a kind of shutdown with his strong points in the press.

4. New York Giants (4-12)

Isaiah Simmons, OLB, Clemson

The Giants also need to tackle the defense with a pad of statistics and a versatile linebacker is just what they need for their Patriot-tinged defense coordinated by Patrick Graham under Joe Judge. Simmons seemed to be at the university at all times with a great speed and range of 6-4, 230 pounds, and could also reach the quarterback. He placed 104 tackles, 7 catches, 16.5 tackles for loss and 3 interceptions in 15 games.

Tua Tagovailoa

5. Miami Dolphins (5-11)

Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Alabama

Tagovailoa (6-1, 218 pounds) should fully recover from his terrifying hip injury so that the dolphins could also get it with the first of their three first round picks. Miami can keep Ryan Fitzpatrick as a QB bridge if Tagovailoa needs extra time to reach its maximum power. When healthy, Tagovailoa is a precise, mobile and deep ball-pitcher with the advantage of Russell Wilson, who only throws with his left arm.

6. Los Angeles chargers (5-11)

Justin Herbert, QB, Oregon

Herbert has an ideal size (6-6, 237 pounds) and underestimated athletics for a team that needs to look at their future QB beyond Philip Rivers. Although Herbert is efficient and mentally difficult, there are times when he can get depressed by his decision making, which means he has to lose confidence. With a good NFL training, however, you can become a prototypical superstar, signals that you have shown in the Senior Bowl. Anthony Lynn would have a strong influence on Herbert.

7. Carolina Panthers (5-11)

Derrick Brown, DT, Auburn

Brown distinguished himself at the start of the design process as the most impressive defensive perspective against both the race and the pass, something that coach Matt Rhule and coordinator Phil Snow need for their reinforcement on the front seven. With 6-5, 318 pounds it’s a fast disruptor that plays a lot in the field.

8. Arizona Cardinals (5-10-1)

Give Kyler Murray a real man to make Christian Kirk more dangerous as a maker of complementary play and he would give Larry Fitzgerald, who returns for another year, a real successor. Jeudy fits in the profile as recipient no. 1; He is a classic intermediate to deep field stretcher and a smooth-running finisher in the red zone with 6-1, 198 pounds.

9. Jacksonville Jaguars (6-10)

Yannick Ngakuoe is a pending free agent that can be too expensive to maintain, and Calais Campbell enters his 34-year season in Todd Wash’s 4-3 defense. This election would bring a nice and young piece to congratulate Josh Allen on the first round of 2019. Epenesa (6-6, 280 pounds) is a powerful, explosive and powerful player. He can push the blockers out of the way to reach the quarterback and is also firmly against the race. He confirmed his top 10 status with 2.5 catches and a forced loose ball against USC in the Holiday Bowl.

10. Cleveland Browns (6-10)

Andrew Thomas, OT, Georgia

The Browns have an incredible set of skill players at Baker Mayfield, but their pass protection was the reason why they found their explosiveness in early 2019. That will change with new coach Kevin Stefanski, leaning towards the race and with offensive mentality Thomas combines great size (6-5, 320 pounds) with good hands and footwork. Stefanski will also love what Thomas can do to open holes for the current game.

11. New York Jets (7-9)

The Jets can consider an open catcher, but they can also use a stone for their attacking line against Sam Darnold, given his problems with pass protection and the fact that Kelvin Beachum is waiting for a free agent. Jackson (6-6, 310 pounds) has entered the battle of the first round as an athletic beast with a strong finish in his final college season.

12. The Las Vegas Raiders (7-9)

The Raiders need help at the rear after being burned constantly this season, despite some improvements in the passing race. Fulton (6-1, 192 pounds) has the size, speed, intelligence and good coverage skills to have a long and successful career. He felt confident enough to withdraw from the Senior Bowl. This is an essential position and Fulton has the best playing position between the corners of the draft.

CeeDee Lamb (left), Caden Sterns (right)

13. Indianapolis Colts (7-9)

CeeDee Lamb, WR, Oklahoma

The Colts have an aging (and pain) T.Y. Hilton and little pop play elsewhere in the open receiver, with Zach Pascal re-signed below in the depth chart. Lamb, a DeAndre Hopkins clone, can be an explosive in the field and has a stable type outdoors. With 6-2, 199 pounds, he only needed 62 receptions to register 1327 yards and 14 touchdowns in 13 games in his last season in Oklahoma.

14. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (7-9)

Jordan Love, QB, state of Utah

Love (6-4, 223 pounds) did not waste its window and discovery in the Senior Bowl. He has an excellent size and enormous physical skills, including a large arm, and his athletics indicate a high ceiling as his accuracy, decision-making and footwork can be cleaner with good NFL training. Bruce Arians would be the ideal coach for him with established Bucs weapons, and this election would indicate that the team is leaving Jameis Winston.

Denver Broncos (7-9)

Jedrick Wills, OT, Alabama

The Broncos need some defense and get help, but they can also use a boost in their attacking game to help both QB sophomore Drew Lock and third-year runner Phillip Lindsay. Wills (6-5, 320 pounds) is a strong and powerful career blocker that needs a little time to become an elite pass guard.

16. Atlanta Falcons (7-9)

K’Lavon Chaisson, EDGE / OLB, LSU

Chaisson (6-4, 250 pounds) has a great name for an active and elite defender who is chasing quarterbacks and runners. He had 6.5 catches and 60 tackles during the race for the LSU championship, and like several teammates, his design stock increased throughout the season. He is an effective hybrid player that works well in the Dan Quinn 4-3 schedule.

Grant Delpit

17. Dallas Cowboys (8-8)

The Cowboys need a free security update from Jeff Heath to improve the backs and wings closed. Delpit flies over the field, stops the race as an extra linebacker and plays great with the ball in the field. He plays as Derwin James of the Chargers with a huge hybrid size (6-3, 203 pounds) for the position.

18. Miami Dolphins (from 8-8 Steelers)

The dolphins may think of a runner with one of their three players in the first round, but they can tackle it later with good value. In the middle of a new QB and a big number 2 big game receiver in this exercise, they grab someone to replace Laremy Tunsil. Wirfs has athletics at 6-5, 322 pounds to hold the left long. He combines his skills to block passes with power and physics in the running game.

19. Las Vegas Raiders (8-8 bears)

Javon Kinlaw, DT, South Carolina

The Raiders must reinforce their inner front with a player who is similar to Geno Atkins for Paul Guenther. You can watch Will Muschamp’s defense, where Kinlaw, 6-6 and 310 pounds, placed 6 catches in 12 games for the Gamecocks. The offensive tackle will also be considered in this election, but Kinlaw was too impressive in the Senior Bowl to ignore it.

20. Jacksonville Jaguars (from 9-7 rams)

C.J. Henderson, CB, Florida

The Jaguars can replace Jalen Ramsey with the choice they have made by exchanging it. Henderson (6-1, 202 pounds) plays larger than his size with great athletics and technique to his advantage. You just need to be a little more physical to trust the recipients who rely on the position of the body to open.

Tee Higgins

21. Philadelphia Eagles (9-7)

The Eagles urgently need a major threat to the receiving body of Carson Wentz given the age of DeSean Jackson and an equally crumbling Alshon Jeffery. Higgins is a dangerous and versatile game maker that can be a force in the red zone. At 6-4, 215 pounds, he registered 59 receptions for 1167 yards and 13 touchdowns in 15 contests. He also ran for a score of 36 meters against LSU.

22. Buffalo Bills (10-6)

Yetur Gross-Matos, EDGE, Penn State

An update of rushed passes will be to fight early on the Bills board against the help of the recipient. Gross-Matos (6-5, 242 pounds) is a well-built, explosive and versatile defender who can thrive on the 4-3 schedule of Sean McDermott and Leslie Frazier with Lorenzo Alexander retiring and Shaq Lawson as a free agent in awaiting.

23. New England Patriots (12-4)

Kenneth Murray, ILB, Oklahoma

The Patriots have many concerns about a free organization in the linebacker with Kyle Van Noy, Elandon Roberts and Jamie Collins not signed by 2020. Murray (£ 6-2,243) is an active and raunchy game-maker who can be as effective as he is going downhill against the race or doing blitzing.

Henry Ruggs III

24. New Orleans Saints (13-3)

Henry Ruggs III, WR, Alabama

The saints urgently need to turn Drew Brees into a second reliable external threat that can do a bit of everything for Michael Thomas. Ruggs (6-0, 190 pounds) complies with the law as a field stretcher who can also use your road running skills to win on shorter routes.

25. Minnesota Vikings (10-6)

Cameron Dantzler, CB, Mississippi state

Xavier Rhodes quickly disappeared as a great cover man and Trae Waynes is a free agent pending. Dantzler (6-2, 185 pounds) is a good size and uses his hands and hips well to be harmful to receptors in the field. It is at its best in the area and can be well deployed in Mike Zimmer’s defense.

26. Miami Dolphins (10 to 6 Texans)

Justin Jefferson, WR, LSU

The dolphins know that DeVante Parker will be present for a while. Now they can get someone to complete it as a major threat outside. Jefferson (6-2, 185 pounds) emerged in the LSU air game as a fast and efficient road runner with good hands, whose speed is still underestimated. He managed 111 catches for 1,540 yards and 18 touchdowns in 15 games.

27. Seahawks of Seattle (12-4)

Tyler Biadasz, C / G, Wisconsin

Biadasz (6-3, 321 pounds) is next on the strong line of inside badger blockers (see Travis Frederick of the Cowboys and Kevin Zeitler of the Giants). The attacking basis of the Seahawks is the power game and they are getting old and limited with Mike Iupati as an open agent. You can also consider offensive tackle, edge and cornerback here.

Curtis Weaver

28. Baltimore Ravens (13-3)

Curtis Weaver, EDGE, Boise State

The Ravens should also consider improving their fast pass, especially with Matthew Judon looking for a free agency. Weaver (6-3, 265 pounds) was an absolute beast on the blue lawn with 13.5 catches in 14 games in his last college season.

29. Tennessee Titans (9-7)

Trevon Diggs, CB, Alabama

The Titans need help with coverage inside and out with Adoree & # 39; Malcolm Butler, Jackson with major problems in the field, is caused by a wrist injury that ends the season and Logan Ryan leaves for a free agency at the age of 29. Diggs offers good dimensions (6-2, 207 pounds), strength and speed in the field. Diggs has risen fast on the board with its great senior season (3 interceptions in 12 games).

30. Green Bay Packers (13-3)

Laviska Shenault Jr., WR, Colorado

The Packers need a reliable and opposite number 2 against Davante Adams to give Aaron Rodgers a reliable and technically responsible goal. Shenault (6-2, 220 pounds) is a safe field tractor that has a great touch of great play after capturing. He succeeded in 56 catches for 764 yards and 4 touchdowns for the Buffalo, striking in a troubled team.

D & # 39; Andre Swift

31. Chiefs of Kansas City (12-4)

D’Andre Swift, RB, Georgia

Swift is the best option for the Chiefs to continue in their backfield after making full use of the experienced high back Damien Williams, who was a bit over the top with a leading role and has one year left in his 28-year season . Swift (5-9, 229 pounds) is able to traverse the hard yards and release for great play in the open field. He also excelled well as a Bulldog recipient and can excel in the screen game that Andy Reid loves.

32. San Francisco 49ers (13-3)

Xaiver McKinney, S, Alabama

The Niners have seen their defensive design work worthwhile, but with Jimmie Ward as a pending free agent, they could consider tackling security along with Jaquiski Tartt. With 6-1, 197 pounds, McKinney could do it all for San Francisco, tight ends in coverage and cleaning against runners.