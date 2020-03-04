patriots-reportedly-exercising-jason-mccourty’s-2020-staff-possibility

One particular McCourty down, one particular to go.

The Patriots intend to training their workforce possibility on veteran cornerback Jason McCourty for the 2020 period, in accordance to an NFL Community report. McCourty inked a two-12 months offer very last offseason that authorized the Pats to section approaches this spring. In its place, the 32-year-outdated corner will return and make up to $four million this yr.

McCourty will earn a $500,000 roster bonus on March 18, the initially day of the new league yr.

His twin brother, Devin, continues to be one particular of the team’s optimum-priority cost-free brokers. The Patriot have been in get hold of with his representatives.

A damage groin restricted Jason McCourty to a dozen video games past time. He caught 1 interception amid six go deflections and built 40 tackles. He will soon rejoin Stephon Gilmore, J.C. Jackson, Jonathan Jones and Joejuan Williams, between many others, in the team’s cornerbacks room. He started off a full of 22 frequent-year games for the Pats above the earlier two years.