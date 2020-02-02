Patriots to show Tom Brady the money – but he might want something more

As it turns out, the Patriots are willing to pay the top dollar to keep Tom Brady. However, it’s not just about money.

According to the NFL Network, the Patriots prioritize Brady and are willing to pay him “over $ 30 million a year to keep him in New England.” This is significant money and will align Brady with the top paid quarterbacks in the NFL. Money is a start, but it’s not all that matters to Brady. According to the report, if the 42-year-old returns to the Patriots “he wants to see the team spend some weapons”.

The Patriots offense clearly lacked a punch last season and Brady was clearly disappointed. The team tried to add receiver Antonio Brown, but it didn’t last long. The Pats also started the season with Demaryius Thomas and Josh Gordon, but neither ended the year at Foxboro. The Pats also passed a first round for the N’Keal Harry receiver and then traded a second round for Mohamed Sanu. However, injuries put both players back.

The NFL network also said the Los Angeles Chargers are expected to be among the teams seeking Brady, who is set to become a free agent on March 18. The Chargers already have a number of talented offensive players – receivers Keenan Allen (1,199 yards) and Mike Williams (1,001) and running back Austin Ekeler (557 rushing yards, 993 receiving).

In addition to this, Brady also wants to continue working on the TB12 installation (he has one in Foxboro and one in Boston). Depending on the report, he would like a new team that would allow him to “embed the TB12 in the footprint” and the chargers would have that capability.

Another team to watch is the Tennessee Titans, who have to decide if they want to bring General Ryan Tannehill back. Brady is friends with Titans coach Mike Vrabel. According to ESPN, the Oakland Raiders are also expected to follow Brady.

Get more sports in your inbox

Get the Star’s Sports Headlines e-mail newsletter for a daily roundup of the latest great news.

Sign Up Now