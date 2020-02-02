Patriots who want to pay $ 30 million per report

The Patriots are ready for ponies.

According to an NFL Network report on Sunday, the Pats are willing to pay Tom Brady more than $ 30 million to stay in New England. With the exception of a successful renegotiation of contracts, Brady is currently about to hit the open desk on March 18, the first day of the new competition year. It is unclear whether the reported $ 30 million is for one season or how much of it would be guaranteed.

Brady, 42, is expected to sign the last contract of his off-season career. NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport added that the Los Angeles chargers have emerged as a legitimate contender to land Brady. The chargers are expected to have more salary room than the Pats, who are expected to have between $ 30 and $ 49 million in the cap room.

“I understand that going back to New England is a legitimate, realistic option for Brady, of course. And they are willing to make it worthwhile, “Rapoport said. “I have heard that they are willing to pay him more than $ 30 million, if that is actually necessary to bring Brady back.”

If that’s true, Brady’s deal would match that of other elite quarterbacks for the first time in his career. He has consistently taken deals under the market to offer Patriots greater financial flexibility when building schedules. Rapoport added that Brady wants to use the team for better assault weapons.

Mike Garafolo of NFL Network also reported that the Pats draw up various emergency plans should Brady leave, including possibly acting for an experienced quarterback.