Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman arrested in Beverly Hills after jumping on the car: police

Broad receiver Julian Edelman became the newest Patriots player to overtake the law when he was arrested in Beverly Hills on Saturday night after allegedly jumping on someone’s car, police said Sunday.

Edelman, 33, who is confronted with an off-season knee operation, was accused of vandalism after jumping on the hood of a parked car around 9 p.m. in the 200 block of North Beverly Drive and was released with a quote for crime vandalism, said a police spokeswoman for Beverly Hills.

The office of the public prosecutor in Los Angeles was closed Sunday and not available for comment. Police said Edelman will appear in a California courtroom on April 13.

The Patriots were aware of the arrest and had no comments on Sunday, a team spokesperson said. A representative of Edelman did not return a request for comment.

Former Celtic Paul Pierce, on his official Instagram page, posted a picture of himself with Edelman and former Pats broadly tagged Danny Amendola in the Cantina Frida restaurant on Saturday night, located in the same block as Edelman’s arrest.

A spokesperson for the restaurant said in an email that Edelman was in Cantina Frida Saturday night with some friends and was “polite and friendly”.

Edelman is faced with two operations this offseason to remove a loose body part in his left knee and to repair the separated AC joint in his left shoulder, the Messenger reported Friday.

In the loss of the Patriots wild card round against the Titans, Edelman had three catches and scored a hasty touchdown. In 2019, Edelman had one of his most productive seasons in his 10-year run with the Patriots, with 100 passes for 1117 yards and six touchdowns.

Edelman is the newest Patriot who has broken the law after Patrick Chung was charged in August last year for a cocaine possession crime. The Chung case could be resolved this month, according to a recent judicial procedure.

Team owner Robert Kraft was accused of prostitution in a Florida massage parlor in February and is currently locked up in a lengthy appeal for video of his alleged acts.

Linebacker Brandon Spikes pleaded guilty to multiple charges related to a hit-and-run in 2015.

Aaron Hernandez, who overshadowed them all, was charged and convicted of first-degree murder in 2013 for killing Odin Lloyd.

In 2011, Edelman pleaded not guilty of an indecent attack and battery charge for allegedly groping a woman at a Halloween party in a nightclub in Back Bay before the charges were dropped.