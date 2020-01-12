Patriots widely cited for crime vandalism, per report

Loading...

Patriot-wide receiver Julian Edelman was arrested and cited for vandalism crime in Beverly Hills on Saturday night, according to a TMZ report.

Allegedly, Edelman caused damage to a parked vehicle by jumping on the hood and it seemed to be for law enforcement under the influence of alcohol. The 33-year-old was released the same night. It is unclear whether the Los Angeles County D.A. will charge costs.

From the TMZ report: “Julian walked around Bev Hills around 9 am when he jumped on the car for an unknown reason and caused damage. … officers were working on a robbery case in the area when someone flagged them out and gave them the report. ”

De Bode reported on Friday that Edelman is being confronted with two operations this offseason to remove a loose body in his left knee and to repair the separated AC joint in his left shoulder. He played all 16 games last season and made three catches and scored one hasty touchdown in the 14-13 loss of the Pats against Tennessee in the Wild Card round.