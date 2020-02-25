pattern-trying-to-find-animals-announce-new-studio-album-prehensile-tales

US prog rockers Sample-Seeking Animals have introduced they will launch their 2nd album, Prehensile Tales, by way of InsideOut Tunes on Might 15.

The Spock’s Beard spin-off, who characteristic singer and guitarist Ted Leonard and bassist Dave Meros along with previous SB drummer Jimmy Keegan and songwriter and keyboard player John Boegehold, produced their self-titled debut album past year.

“I started crafting for the second album proper as we ended up ending up the 1st one” John Boegehold tells Prog, who has the moment yet again produced the album. “I wanted to alter about some of the songwriting ways I’d been employing and draw from a couple various musical influences even though not straying as well significantly from the over-all vibe of the band.”

“This album is one more collection of lush preparations and infectious melodies,” adds Ted Leonard. “I signify truly infectious. There are specific lines that are the previous detail going via my head at night time and the to start with detail in the early morning. I believe it can be truly furthering my madness.”

The total tracklisting is:

one. Raining Difficult In Heaven



2. Right here In My Autumn



3. Classy Vampires



4. Why Never We Operate



5. Lifeboat



6. Quickly But Not Nowadays

“Prehensile Tales is a enjoy-on-words and phrases I came up with when writing lyrics and assumed it would be a funny album title,” adds Boegehold. “As a reward, it basically seems to suggest something that matches the new music.”

Pattern-Looking for Animals will carry out at RosFest 2020 in Sarasota, Florida on Might 9 and are lining up far more dates later on in the year which will be introduced quickly.

Prehensile Tales will be released as Gatefold 2LP plus CD, Minimal Version CD, and as digital album.