Patton Oswalt imagines Trump’s supporters dying of coronavirus

Comedian Patton Oswalt tweeted Tuesday that he imagined President Donald Trump’s supporters would die of coronavirus.

The Ratatouille star joked that supporters of COVID-19-infected “MAGA” would be obsessed with the treatment media treated of President Trump as they punched themselves to death.

MAGA dies from COVID-19: “Why the media * cough * treated Trump in a way that he coughs * unfairly …” https://t.co/kWdATsCY3K

– Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) March 10, 2020

Oswalt was responding to an unconfirmed statement that President Trump asked Attorney General William Barr to begin a Justice Department inquiry into the coronavirus’s media coverage.

Vanity Fair’s Gabriel Sherman recently cited an “anonymous source near the White House”, which alleges that President Trump “wants Justice to open media inquiries for market manipulation.” But the Vanity Fair report never says the president asked Barr to start this investigation, according to Oswalt’s retweet.

Patton Oswalt said in December that anyone who votes and continues to support President Trump is a “stupid jerk.”

“The president is a stupid jerk and if you voted for him he is a stupid stupid and if you support him he is still a stupid stupid,” tweeted the Hollywood star. “Oh no, this Tweet is going to make all the stupid times not like me, waaaaah.”

The president is a stupid fool and if you vote for him he is a stupid stupid and if you still support him he is a stupid stupid. Oh no this Tweet is going to make all the stupid times not like me waaaaah https://t.co/N7dP4WnsMt

– Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) December 12, 2019

