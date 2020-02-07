Patton Oswalt is speechless about Stephen Colbert’s Tolkien advice

Patton Oswalt, Stephen ColbertScreenshot: The Late Show

Patton Oswalt is a lot. Grammy and Emmy winners, Twitter legend, hard-pressed headmaster, gigantic super villain head, imaginary flying horse, occasional beehive, a rat – the man is versatile. But fans know that Oswalt is above all a general purpose freak. From comics to music, good films and television to bad, good films and television, Oswalt is your type. So he was over the moon on Thursday’s late show when his nerd colleague (especially J.R.R. Tolkien) responded to Stephen Colbert on Oswalts suggestion that the next book he reads out should be beloved 10-year-old daughter Alice the Hobbit. (The father-daughter duo was just completing the year-long lecture for the entire Harry Potter series, an event that Oswalt’s wife Meredith Salenger captured in enchanting details.) “Eh,” Colbert interjected, not this Oswalt I just wanted to let this mediocre assessment pass by unnoticed by Tolkien’s best-known (if not boastful) night expert, like Bilbo and the dwarves sailing in barrels along the river to Lake Town.

“Your Twitter mentions will go to the bathroom,” Oswalt exclaimed as soon as he regained the power of the language. Colbert, however, was adamant and told his incredulous guest that although the Hobbit is cute and everything (in fact, he mentioned half a dozen appropriately obscure things he likes about him), Colberts doesn’t have the “high style and language” of Colberts beloved Lord of the Rings. Citing that time when Colbert (or “Colbert”) guest turned James Franco into petrified troll dust for daring to come into Colbert’s house and talk about Silmarillion’s aftertaste, Oswalt (technically speaking to support his new booth -up-tour) wasn’t going to really knock him down, but he at least got the host to admit that Alice was just the right age to enjoy the cozier charm of the hobbit. Stephen King was also right for Alice at this point when Oswalt explained how his parents allowed him to read Cujo and The Stand much too young. Eh, he’s fine.