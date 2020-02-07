Pattrick Smellie: The long and winding road to Maori land reform

COMMENT

How is it for irony?

Thanks to the complicated effects of colonization, Maori landowners are currently subsidizing all New Zealanders by about $ 27 million a year, with almost nothing to say.

As another Waitangi Day passes, it is as good an example as the frequency with which the Maori simply mean getting the tip of the stick.

So where does the $ 27 million come from?

In simple terms: it is the value of greenhouse gas emissions saved because the Maori lands belonging to the community are less efficient than other agricultural lands.

As shown in the table below, only about a third of the Maori land belonging to the community which could be suitable for dairy farming is used for this purpose. Likewise, more than a third of this land intended for cattle and sheep farming is used for this purpose.

Much of the Maori land in forestry and scrub would be difficult to convert to other uses for a variety of reasons, the last of which being that the felling of existing trees that store carbon creates an invoice under the trading system. emission rights.

Calculated at $ 25 per tonne of carbon dioxide, the nation’s economy of underutilized Maori land is $ 27 million. As the price of carbon rises, the value of this unintended contribution also increases.

However, it cannot be fair or reasonable that one of the ways New Zealand achieves its carbon reduction goals is to prevent Maori lands from being as productive as they could be. The $ 27 million is also not a reasonable compromise for the estimated value to the New Zealand economy as a whole if these lands were used better.

Figures released this week by the Department of Home Affairs suggest that “the value of the total use and development of Maori land could yield profits ranging from $ 1.4 billion to $ 2 billion over 40 years”.

The reasons for this underperformance are historical. Land sales and confiscation by settlers were concentrated on the best land. The remaining Maori lands have too often found themselves in unprofitable small blocks, sometimes landlocked and even difficult to access.

On top of that, community ownership creates challenges because it is not always clear how decisions about land can be made, who should make them, or even who are all the communal owners dispersed between generations.

Banks run a mile from this kind of imprecision. They also do not want that for the Maori owners, keeping the land is more than a simple economic choice, it is an issue of identity. As a result, selling is rarely an option, which removes one of the main backstops in the event of a business failure: a liquidation of assets.

As a result, the approximately 6% of New Zealand that is classified as Maori lands languishes compared to the rest of the country.

None of this information is new. The data in the above table was produced in 2011 when the previous government tried and failed to reform the Te Ture Whenua Maori law of 1993, one of many attempts to lay down the Maori land law which was never really adjusted.

The push for reform earlier this decade was the signing policy of Maori party co-leader Te Uruora Flavell, but in the end it cost him his seat and the party’s parliamentary presence.

Where Flavell saw reforms that would improve the land tenure, governance and economic development of the Maori lands, many other Maori wrongly viewed his reforms – in one way or another – as another land grab. The Maori Labor MPs were happy to be part of this story as they sought to exclude the Maori party from Parliament forever.

With the 2017 elections approaching, and with this latter objective achieved, the new Maori Minister for Development, Nanaia Mahuta, began, as you may have guessed, a new series of attempts to reform Maori law Te Ture Whenua 1993 .

Twenty-seven years later, we are starting to see this happen, in a bunch of announcements at the start of Waitangi week. They spilled over into the Far North and into Tairawhiti, where much of the Maori land is found, but have attracted limited attention from the general public.

Maori Minister for Development, Nanaia Mahuta. Photo / File

Perhaps the most practical and welcome is a long overdue change in the way rates are levied on undeveloped Maori land.

First, Mahuta’s announcements give local councils the opportunity to cancel unpaid late rates if they wish. The implication is that they will.

“In the Far North, the rate arrears accumulated at the end of fiscal 2019 were $ 38.12 million, most of which would be due to Maori lands,” a DIA spokesperson said this week.

The rate arrears accumulated in Opotiki, another area with a high proportion of Maori communal land, was $ 4.2 million, for a council with annual revenues of only $ 10.6 million.

Tellingly, the majority of these unpaid arrears are late payment penalties rather than the rates themselves. The vicious circle here is obvious and this week’s announcements seek to break it.

According to Mahuta, this change “will give current owners a” clean slate “so they can start from scratch.”

“The owners will be able to submit proposals to their local council without fear of having to pay rate arrears before starting any type of development.”

Looking to the future, most unused Maori land will be made non-taxable, including Maori land set aside for conservation, thus ending a piecemeal approach across the country. A new online resource, www.tupu.nz, has been launched, covering the 1.4 million hectares of fully owned Maori land blocks, << providing land profiles, resources, case studies and tools online to help landowners in their plans for their whenua. "

In other words, rather than opting for a large-scale reform of the Maori land reform which could simply destabilize communal landowners, the current reforms seek a more concrete and fundamental approach.

If the result is that underused Maori lands are more likely to reach their potential and contribute both to the economic empowerment of their owners and to the wealth of the nation, hopefully it will succeed.

