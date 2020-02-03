Patty Hajdu plays defense – Macleans.ca

Welcome to a quick look at Maclean’s Politics Insider newsletter. Sign in at the bottom of the page to have it delivered straight to your inbox.

As the number confirms coronavirus the victims in the Chinese city of Wuhan swells fourfold with more than 17,000 confirmed cases and more than 360 deaths, Canadian Minister of Health Patty Hajdu started political talk shows on Sunday morning to calm domestic concerns. In Q&A from Global The West Block and CTV, she defended the Canadian protocols, specifically referring to the government’s delay in withdrawing Canadians from the region (only a handful of Canadians were registered with Global Affairs) needed help and how unnecessary Quarantines and temperature measurements at airports are not effective methods of fighting viruses (they spread unnecessary fear). The risk of infection is still extremely low. “Regarding our own national readiness,” she said in the western bloc, “we agree with the (World Health Organization) Recommendations as they are. “

Meanwhile, Wuhan opened its brand new one in China today Huoshenshan hospital, built in a breathtaking nine days, A prefabricated house hospital is currently under construction and will open on Wednesday. Click here to watch China’s national live stream of the marathon build, in which up to 40 million viewers participated in China at the same time. (The BBC reports that concrete mixers have become local memes where fans choose their favorites and give them things like “The cement king” and “Big white rabbit.“)

Canada’s handling of the coronavirus crisis has inevitably put another strain on Sino-Canadian relations: whether it is allowed or not Huawei, China’s State Telecom, in building our national 5G network. Huawei executives argue that they have followed all Canadian laws and that, as critics claim, they do not secretly intend to spy on Canadians on behalf of their government. Richard Fadden, a former director of CSIS, called this allegation “unvarnished idiot”In Question Time, which causes a talking colleague to laugh in the background. “We don’t know what we don’t know,” he said. “Second, there may have been a number of violations that the Canadian government has not made public, but in any case, whether or not it happened in the past, it could not happen now and the future is completely unknown.”

The future leader of the conservative party would do well to note Scott Gilmores 10 tips for sure success, including “Stop Fetishizing Rural Canada”, “Believe in Climate Change” and “Believe in Individual Freedom”:

Conservatives were once the loudest proponents of a person’s right to do anything they damn well chose as long as it didn’t affect others. Why did you forget that? I want the next CPC leader to care who I sleep with, what I smoke, or what gender I choose.

Elsewhere in these digital pages, Tabatha Southey is less excited about the Tory candidate opinions on LGBTQ rights, which appear to amount to the Pride parades:

The question that all parties have to face after a defeat is: “And what have we learned?” For the Canadian Conservatives, the answer is obvious that they need the panacea for the Pride parade. Just a few kilometers, a couple of hours at a street fair, and they will be unstoppable, seems to be the conclusion they came to. Because after an election period in which Scheer (and the one who got the dogs started) was asked whether he refuses to do the bare minimum to demonstrate support for LGBTQ Canadians, there’s no better answer than that most absolute. hardly a minimum that Canadians have ever seen?

And then there’s the whole French thing. After leading Tory leadership candidate Peter MacKays embarrassing representation of French last week, 338Canada’s Phillippe J. Fournier Survey results confirm the hotly debated question: How much do Canadians actually care whether their leader speaks French? According to the data, 62 percent of the respondents indicated that the next CPC leader should be bilingual. The division of the provinces is perhaps not surprising, with the strongest contingent of supporters in Quebec (87 percent) and the lowest in Alberta (50 percent), What was more surprising, however, were the answers to the question: “If a federal election were to take place today and the CPC leader was not bilingual, which party would you most likely support?” The Tories would be decimated.

It is located south of the Canadian border US Democratic Party nomination process is in full swing today, like Iowa committee Members take part in the country’s first state vote to nominate a democratic candidate. For more information on US politics, check out your inbox this afternoon as you read Maclean’s new US politics newsletter. (If you haven’t signed out, it should arrive automatically.)

And in case you missed it The Brexit took place on Friday, What has changed? Almost nothing so far, thanks to an 11-month “TransitionFounded by the former prime minister Theresa May, For many UK lawmakers, 2020 is expected to be a year of awfully complicated and lengthy international case law. You a nice monday!