Paul Bauer murder: judge denies bid to throw arrest, evidence against Shomari Legghette

Loading...

A Cook County judge denied Friday a preliminary investigation to throw away the arrest and key evidence against the alleged shooter charged with the murder of the Chicago police, CMDR. Paul Bauer.

The officers who detained Shomari Legghette after Legghette reportedly shot six times in a stairwell outside the Thompson Center in 2018 had sufficient probable reason to arrest Legghette, Judge Erica Reddick ruled.

Legghette had met Bauer when Legghette fled from other officers who, according to police, had seen him pee on a wall on Lower Wacker Drive.

The Reddick ruling comes one day after officers who arrested Legghette testified during a hearing.

Legghette was arrested by officers who had joined the chase in response to a call for help heard a few seconds before gunshots where Legghette was seen from a downtown stairwell. Bauer’s body was a stone’s throw away.

Reddick reluctantly agreed on Friday with a motion from Legghette’s lawyer to postpone the trial, which was scheduled to begin January 27. Reddick denounced defender Scott Kamin, who said he needed extra time to review more than 1,000 pages of records in the case and treat another test set for the same week. But Reddick has granted Kamin’s request and Legghette’s trial is now ready for the end of February.