Paul Bostaph from Slayer: ‘Postmortem’ + ‘Hate Worldwide’ drum recordings from the Chicago Riot Fest

Drum cam recordings from SLAYER drummer Paul Bostaph Performing the songs “Post mortem” and “Hate worldwide” during the band’s concert on September 14, 2019 at Riot festival in Chicago, Illinois can be seen below.

SLAYER played his final concert on November 30, 2019 at the Forum in Los Angeles.

Bostaphwho was before SLAYERFrom 1992 to 2001 he was a drummer and recorded four albums with the band SLAYER in 2013 after the group’s original drummer, Dave Lombardo, was released from the band due to a contractual dispute with the other members of the California-based Thrash Metal Act.

A few years ago, SLAYER guitarist Kerry King told fuse about Bostaph: “PaulI mean, he’s a machine. I’m not worried about him at all. He would never have been out SLAYER if he didn’t stop twice. It was never about anything personal – he was always my friend – so it was very easy for him to come back and be part of it again. “

Speak with Loud cable about BostaphContributions from SLAYERthe latest album from, “Umkehrlos”. king said, “I think it just makes the whole thing more than anything else. Of course, Paul can play the shit out of the drums. I didn’t know – and I don’t mean disadvantageously Paul – I never noticed Paul had so many niches SLAYER Fans who are fair Bostaph fans; I didn’t notice that and a lot of people have told me since then Paul worked on the recording. And I think that’s great. I always said ‘God hates us all)’ was his Blood domination ‘ – Bostaph‘S. The a new is his Blood domination ‘, The new guy … I would play every song live. ”



