Paul Di’Anno recruits former Iron Maiden members for his farewell show

Former Iron Maiden frontman, Paul Di’Anno, has announced that he will be playing his very last live show later this year at the Beermageddon festival.

The British event will take place at Stoke Prior, Bromsgrove, on August 28-30, with Di’Anno working with former Iron Maiden members at Ides in March to make his final bow caused by health issues affecting the vocalist.

Together with Di’Anno to celebrate the 40th anniversary of Maiden’s untitled debut album, drummer Doug Sampson, guitarists Terry Wapram and Terry Rance and bassist Speed ​​Harris will be.

Di’Anno says: “It was a tough four years of waiting to play again. I hope to be in front of this show and I am really looking forward to it. Getting up would be great. If not, hell will come up wheels to you! ‘

Wapram says: “I am really looking forward to working with these guys. Our paths have been crossed many times, but we have never played together. Must be a killing line-up and a very special night. “

Festival organizer Jim Beerman adds: “Beermageddon has always created magical moments, and as an old school metal head I can’t think of anything better than closing this year’s festival with Ides of March, musicians who have played such a crucial role in the history of metal, playing songs, perhaps one of the greatest debut albums ever released, plus so much more. It doesn’t get any more magical. “

The headline on August 30 will be filmed for an upcoming Di’Anno documentary, made and directed by Wes Orshoski, who was behind Lemmy: The Movie.

In 2014, Di’Anno underwent knee surgery and in 2016 he only told Classic Rock that he had undergone surgery to remove a non-malignant “rugby-ball sized abscess” from his lungs.

He said: “I collapsed at home after I returned from Argentina and a scan found a huge black shadow on my lungs. I thought I was on my way, but it turned out not to be malicious. “

Di’Anno sang on Maiden’s legendary Soundhouse Tapes EP and the band’s first two albums.

Tickets for the Beermageddon festival can now be purchased via the official website.