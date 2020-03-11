Paul drummer Sex Pistols discussing the possibility of a live reunion

Paul drummer Sex Pistols rule out any future reunion.

Cult punk suit originally broke up in 1978 after the departure of frontman Johnny Rotten. Bassist Sid Vicki died a year later, but since then the “Sex Pistols” refarmavalisya three times: 1996-2001, 2002-2003 and recently 2007-8.

Now a former co-worker shared his thoughts on why the return of live guns are not part of his agenda.

“I hung up the hat I no longer participate.” – said Cook Daily Record. “I’m still close with Steve (Jones, guitarist), but it does not matter.

“I do not see how this will be repeated for the gun, and I do not think anyone wants it.”

Music continued to lead the difference between the former bandmates as the cause of reunification. Explaining that he had in the past tried to promote reconciliation and said that now he is not worthy of exacerbation.

“It’s not just Steve and Johnny. So much water under the bridge, and so much history, I do not think it will.”

Cook added that Glen Matlock still “feels uncomfortable when he was kicked out,” and dismissed the musician before recording “Never Mind the Bollocks …”. However, Matlock is credited to its 10 tracks.

British punk rock band “Sex Pistols” was found in 1977. From left to right: Paul Cook, Sid Vick, Johnny Rotten, and Steve Jones. (AP Photo)

“You would think that people throw shit, but they do not” – said Cook.

“The reunion was good. There will always be a crowd for that. But I do not think it will happen again.”

Back in 2017, Steve Jones said that the probability of Sex Pistols seemed little return – especially since he and Rotten longer speak, despite the fact that they live in Los Angeles.

“Friendship is not” – said Jones. “I think the last time I talked to him was in 2008 when we did a tour of Europe. I have no desire to talk to him, and he does not want to talk to me.”

Back in November, a rare vinyl copy of the hit-single Sex Pistols “God Save the Queen” won the auction £ 13 thousand.