Paul Giamatti & Damian Lewis are again rivals in Billions Season 5 teaser

Paul Giamatti and Damian Lewis are rivals again in Billions Season 5 teaser

Showtime has released the teaser for the upcoming fifth season of their drama series billionWith the return of the enemies Paul Giamatti and Damian Lewis as Chuck Rhodes and Bobby Axelrod. The premiere of season five is scheduled for Sunday, May 3rd. There is also a first look at the Golden Globe winner Julianna Margulies (The good wife) As Catherine Brant’s guest, watch the following video!

in the billion Season 5, Bobby Axelrod (Lewis) and Chuck Rhoades (Giamatti) experience a revival of their vicious rivalry as new enemies rise and aim. Social impact pioneer Mike Prince (Corey Stoll) poses a real threat to Ax’s dominance, and Chuck takes on an outstanding prosecutor. Taylor Mason (Asia Kate Dillon) is forced to return to Ax Capital, where they have to fight to protect their employees and property. Wendy Rhoades (Maggie Siff) re-evaluates her loyalty and forges surprising new alliances that conflict with Chuck and Ax. This season, the struggle for power becomes a struggle for survival, and all characters have to adapt or risk extinction.

Last season, Bobby Axelrod and Chuck Rhoades, former enemies, and Wendy Rhoades, the pair’s chief adviser, formed a troubled but highly effective alliance that aimed to exterminate all of their rivals, including Grigor Andolov (guest star John Malkovich) ), Taylor Mason, Bryan Connerty (Toby Leonard Moore) and Waylon “Jock” Jeffcoat (guest star Clancy Brown).

The series stars Oscar nominees and Emmy and Golden Globe winners Paul Giamatti (Sideways) and Emmy and Golden Globe winners Damian Lewis (Homeland). Maggie Siff (Sons of anarchy), Asia Kate Dillon (Orange is the new black), David Costabile (breaking Bad), Toby Leonard Moore (daredevil), Condola Rashad (smash), Emmy candidate Jeffrey DeMunn (The green mile) and Kelly AuCoin (The American) also stars.

billion is created and produced by showrunners Brian Koppelman and David Levien. The series was also created by Andrew Ross Sorkin.