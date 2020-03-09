Paul Gosar had “extended” CPAC contact with the coronavirus patient

Rev. Paul Gosar (R-AZ) will auto-lock himself in the next few days and close his Washington, D.C. office, because he interacted with a Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) attendant who has since set up a positive for coronavirus.

“I was informed during the CPAC conference that my staff members and I contacted a person who has since been positive and hospitalized for, COVID-19,” Gosar said in a statement released Sunday. in the evening. “I was with the person for a long period of time and we shook hands several times,” he revealed.

Gosar said neither he nor his staff have any symptoms of the disease, which has caused thousands of deaths worldwide after the mysterious outbreak in the Wuhan region of China. “However, to prevent any possible transmission, I will remain at my home in Arizona until the end of the 14-day period following my interaction with this individual,” he announced. “Also, with great caution, I close my office in Washington, D.C. for the week,” and its staff will be telecommunicating in the meantime.

Gosar is the second U.S. lawmaker to self-train by contacting the infected person at the annual political conference. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) issued a statement on Sunday stating his exposure (though for “less than a minute”) and saying he will stay in his Texas home until after 14 full days from the moment of contact. .

“As you learn more about COVID-19, it is imperative that you follow the advice and guidance of CDCs and medical professionals,” concludes Gosar’s statement. “President Trump and Vice President Pence have put together an incredible team and I have been in touch with the CDC and the Assistant Physician’s House of Representatives.”