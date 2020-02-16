[Paul Hanagan faces spell on the sidelines right after the drop | Racing information]

%MINIFYHTML0957bc8a3c652bd5277179ed1784e34111%

Paul Hanagan

Paul Hanagan faces a spell on the sidelines after suffering a fractured T6 vertebra in a tumble in Newcastle on Saturday evening.

Hanagan's Mount Requinto Dawn seemed to trim his heels right before tripping about a furlong in the penultimate race on the card, a 6-furlong sprint drawback.

The double champion Flat jockey was attended by medical practitioners in development, right before being taken to the clinic for x-rays and an further evaluation.

He spent the evening in the medical center and his agent Richard Hale reported Sunday: "He has a fractured T6.

"It was scanned and it is a secure fracture."

It was documented that Requinto Dawn, skilled by Richard Fahey, was unharmed immediately after the incident.