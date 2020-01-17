Paul Ince remembers the argument with the angry Sir Alex Ferguson, who later called him “Big Time Charlie” before Liverpool against Man United

HAIRDRYER TREATMENT

The former United midfielder told Jim White on talkSPORT about the encounter after a match with Norwich City

Don’t take on Sir Alex Ferguson because you’re not going well – just ask Paul Ince.

The former midfielder played 281 games for Manchester United in six seasons under Fergie before joining Inter in 1995.

The relationship between Ferguson and Ince at Man United deteriorated towards the end

The legendary Old Trafford boss was known for keeping the players in Old Trafford up to date with his “hair dryer treatment”, and Ince – United’s self-proclaimed “Guvnor” – told Jim White in an interview from talkSPORT in 2019 about one of his uncomfortable encounters in the early 90s.

“We played Norwich away on Carrow Road and it was a time when they were fighting for the title with us at the same time,” he said.

“I think we won 3-0 or 3-1 and we reached the 92nd minute and I saw the ball in the middle of the park. I looked up and saw nothing running, hitting one, one small step and two, but then lost the next.

Andy Brassell and Lars Sivertsen discuss Man United against Bruno Fernandes

“They went back and almost hit. The whistle sounds at the end of the game and we pat people on the back, give high fives and say, “What a great result, boys!”

“Ferguson comes in (into the locker room) and approaches me absolutely ballistically and says, ‘Who do you think you are? You are not a Maradona or Pele.

“I said,” Gaffer, what are you doing? “

“He said:” You lost the ball in the 92nd minute and you could have hit it. “

“I said,” But they didn’t win and we won 3-1. “

“He comes up to me and I think I don’t have that. So I get up, we face each other and he screams and as he screams it spits in my eye.

“I try to speak to him, but every time I open my mouth the spit goes in so I thought I was going to shut up.

😳 “I hit one, hit two and then lost and Norwich almost scored a goal …”

😡 “I agree with Fergie. Everything flows in my eyes and mouth … “

Alex “Sir Alex says:” There is only one governor here, you are not. “

Awesome story by Paul Ince ce #MUFC pic.twitter.com/7pNtofF2xh

– talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) January 28, 2019

“(Deputy General Manager) Brian Kidd stepped between the two of us and we didn’t talk to each other for five days.

“We played head tennis on Thursday and he was the referee. It’s 9-9, (Steve Bruce) heads the ball up in the air and I do an overhead kick, it hits the line to win the game.

“Sir Alex goes:” out “.

“Because we didn’t speak at the time, I couldn’t say anything. I looked at him, he said” out, game over they won “.

“When I left, he said:” There is only one governor here, Incey, and you are not. “

Ince left Man United for Inter in 1995 and returned to England in 1997 to play for Liverpool

He may have been successful at United, but his days were numbered when David Beckham, Nicky Butt and the other talented academy players got on the first team, which led to his transfer to Serie A.

However, Ince returned to the Premier League in 1997 to sign for northwestern rival Liverpool, and the boss still didn’t seem to appreciate his former midfielder at the time.

When he prepared his team for a game against the Reds, Fergie was not perceived by the camera as a compliment in the documentary “The Story of Alex Ferguson”.

“You just have to make sure you’re ready for (Ince) tomorrow,” he growled.

“That’s all you need to take care of him. His fucking big Charlie piece – he’s against fucking men, am I right?”

When Fergie was asked about the incident years later, he regretted the comment.

“We put a camera in our dressing room, which we had never done before and it won’t happen again. It wasn’t a personality issue for Paul,” he added.

“You couldn’t have a honeymoon with Paul all the time because he was so volatile, but he never let us down.”

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RCQLwsKRPu8 (/ embed)