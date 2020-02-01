Paul Little: The prison problem

Christchurch white supremacist Philip Arps was returned to the community after serving a prison sentence for playing a video of one of the massacres in the Christchurch mosque. His imminent release led Corrections to ask for many additional conditions.

Officials said they had “constant concerns” about the risk of Arps to the public, especially the Muslim community. Fears have been raised over his “general behavior” towards prison staff, as well as through intercepted letters and phone calls, according to the Otago Daily Times. He is clearly seen as a threat.

He is a wonderful illustration of many things that are wrong in our society, and now he is a shining example of what is wrong in prisons. Obviously, he is doing as badly, if not worse, than he was when he entered.

So what is the point of putting us at the expense of sending him to prison? To send a message? Anyone who thinks a few months in prison without intensive rehabilitation will change the mentality of someone like Arps has not met many martyrs. As is often the case, he was not sent to prison to solve the problem but to make the community feel a little better.

Professor Dawn Freshwater is the new vice-chancellor of the University of Auckland. Photo / provided

The University of Auckland bought its incoming vice-chancellor, Dawn Freshwater, a $ 5 million house in Auckland’s most ossified suburb, Parnell. Freshwater will rent the four-bedroom house from its employer for an undisclosed amount.

Under the leadership of its unavoidable predecessor, Stuart McCutcheon, the university cut many jobs and closed three world-class specialty libraries: fine arts, music and architecture. He said at the time that tough decisions had to be made. It now seems that he was talking about going with teak or mahogany in the kitchen renovations.

Trying to justify the purchase, a spokesman for the university said the house without architecture “will also be a place for hosting university-related events.” So – party house. The description of the purchase as “madness” in a title was unfair; “Waste” or “insult to learning” would have been a perfectly adequate description.

National Party leader Simon Bridges. Photo / Bevan Conley

Connoisseurs of double talk are in a good old way from all directions this election year. You know: something that is described as a “life-changing infrastructure commitment” instead of a “cynically delayed election year bribe”. That sort of thing.

It will be a false election straight out of Trump’s playbook. Many misunderstandings will be mispronounced. There are simply not enough infantrymen in the media to verify and refute all the false allegations that will be made and many will become the truth in the minds of the voters.

But it is unlikely that anyone will reach the very high bar set by Simon Bridges attempting to dismiss accusations from the Serious Fraud Office related to a donation from the National Party. “It was still just a vendetta from a disgruntled former MP,” said Bridges. Not when four people are charged with a crime. This is such a clear example of “not just a vendetta” that you will find.

We are not lied to. But not lying and telling the truth are different things. No one ever lies. They simply collect pieces of truth in pleasant forms.

It’s going to be a long year if every time a politician of any persuasion says something, we have to unravel the six possible meanings and decide which of them to believe.

For example, when Bridges said “no one in the National Party has been charged”, he could very well have served the office of the National Party as he spoke. We may never know.

He was not warned either, he was not charged with anything. It is a concern when the leader of a party has to cite the fact that he has not been charged with a crime like a feat.

