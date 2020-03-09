Paul McCartney’s handwritten Hey Jude lyrics among hundreds of Beatles auction objects

Paul McCartney’s handwritten lyrics for Hey Jude are just one particular of hundreds of Beatles-relevant goods set to go less than the hammer next month.

Julien’s Auctions will keep the sale at the Times Sq. Tricky Rock Cafe in New York and online on April 10 – 50 many years to the working day due to the fact McCartney indicated that The Fab 4 were more than.

Alongside with the Hey Jude lyric sheet, the sale will also attribute memorabilia, guitars and instruments, autographed things, rare vinyl, obscure certified materials and much more.

Some of the other highlights contain a baseball signed by McCartney, John Lennon, George Harrison and Ringo Starr from the Beatles’ previous at any time US exhibit at Candlestick Park, San Francisco, and a pair of beige vast-lower corduroy trousers worn by Lennon on the Magical Secret Tour.

There is also the original stage from the Beatles’ first functionality from Liverpool’s Lathom Corridor, which took area on May possibly 14, 1960 when the band were being billed as The Silver Beats. It was the group’s very first marketed concert and booked by Liverpool promoter Brian Kelly.

The sale will get below way at 10am neighborhood time on April 10. Check out Julien’s Auctions for even more facts.

In 2015, Julien’s Auctions offered Ringo Starr’s drum package that he played on Beatles hits like Cannot Invest in Me Adore and I Want to Hold Your Hand for £1.4million ($2.2m).