Paul McGann sums up the importance of fandom

At times, it can be difficult to describe how important it can be to be a fan, but Paul McGann – a fan of Doctor Who better known as the Eighth Doctor – summarized it in a recent interview.

There are no fans. This is Who’s Not Only Doctor Who, but also science fiction series in general. Almost everyone’s hobby is television, books, sports, artists … they are all built by FanSided.

And we always have a fondness for it. Which is great on its own, but it can be a negative thing at times. When we don’t like something, it’s so easy to be negative about it and focus on the things we don’t like, rather than on the things we love.

However, sometimes being a fan can be more important than us. Not just for ourselves but for others. It can sometimes be difficult to describe how much a hobby matters. However, in an interview with The Guardian yesterday, Paul McGann – best known to Doctor Who fans as an Eighth Doctor – outlined the importance of being a fan of the aforementioned fans.

With the Doctor Who team, there is a lot to talk about, years and years. You will see that someone cares; he helped them through something. You sit there, being polite to them. Give it a couple of minutes. These conversations are shocking. You remember the power of stories, myths and heroes and how people generally invest.

More than that Doctor Who Watch

It means being a fan

This quote is summed up much better than a fan here. I have heard some stories about people going through the darkest or most difficult points of their lives as they flee. Something that speaks directly to them.

More than that, being a fan can bring even the happiest moments of our lives. We can help you connect with other fans, make new friends or even make new relationships. Speaking personally, being a fan of the eighth doctor was enough to help me meet the amazing people in my life. It also led me to become immersed in the world of audio drama, thanks to regular releases from Big Finish Productions.

I think it would be worth sharing this quote because it is important to remember that we are fans and how it can affect our lives. At the same time, it shows how at least some people portray our favorite heroes.

Next: News: Daleks will be returning at special holidays

What does it mean to be a fan? Has your life improved because of being a Doctor Who fan or anything else? Notify me in the comments below.