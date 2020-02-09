Paul Merson criticizes “grumpy” Jose Mourinho and says Tottenham boss has returned to his Manchester United manner

Paul Merson beat up Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho and claimed that the Portuguese manager had returned to his old, “grumpy” self.

Mourinho was quickly named Mauricio Pochettino’s successor in November, just 12 hours after the Argentine was released in north London after almost six years.

Jose Mourinho has been criticized by Paul Merson

The 57-year-old led the Lilywhites to 10 wins in 19 games in charge, but lost to Chelsea and Manchester United. Far from performing convincingly in recent wins against Manchester City and Southampton, he has raised questions about his style of play at the club.

“I said when he went there it would take her and there would be a magic offensive – and he smiled for a while,” Merson wrote for the Daily Star.

“But everyone knew it wouldn’t last, right? He’s Grumpy Mourinho again. And I don’t see how he improved her at all. Not a bit.

“He looks like he’s thinking,” What did I do when I got here? “

“Spurs is currently in the middle of the season during the winter break. He is fifth in the league and four points behind Chelsea after driving his luck against both City and the FA Cup against Southampton.”

Merson continues: “Mourinho is only there to put her in the top four. I can’t see that Daniel Levy wants to win the FA Cup, but won’t return to the Champions League.

“But it doesn’t really work, does it? Chelsea is in the drivers seat and fourth. I can’t see Spurs catching them right now.

“They are a very happy football team at the moment because they have been torn to pieces in the last two games, but they still won.”

He added: “Things are different now. It starts again, doesn’t it? Any problems he had with United. He now has them at Spurs.

“I don’t think it will work for him there. This Southampton game was like a performance at the end of his tenure in Old Trafford.”