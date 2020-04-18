Paul O’Grady adopts the sweetest puppy after the death of his beloved dog Boycie

Paul O’Grady adopted the puppy Nancy after the tragic death of his dog Boycie (photo: Instagram)

Paul O’Grady adopted the cutest puppy after the death of his beloved dog Boycie.

The 64-year-old comedian and animal lover was broken when his Shih Tzu – who suffered from epilepsy attacks – died on Tuesday.

A TV star has revealed that she now has a new mongrel – charming Nancy.

He shared the character Nancy, which he adopted from Battersea Dogs And Cats Home, sitting on a comfortable blanket on his new Instagram page.

Paul wrote, “I thought I would give you all at Battersea how Nancy feels.

“She’s twice as big, very confident, she loves her food, and when she doesn’t terrorize Arfur (who is mad at her), she likes to pose for cute shots on a faux fur rug.”

Paul adopted a puppy from Battersea Dogs And Cats Home (photo: Instagram)

He started supporting her a few weeks ago to help shelter during the blockade (photo: Instagram)

The TV star signed up: Hold on and see you soon if Nancy didn’t bite my foot. X

Paul, who regularly helps at Battersea Dogs And Cats Home during his exhibition For The Love Of Dogs, began supporting Nancy a few weeks ago because of the blockade.

During this time, he published a picture of a small puppy, writing: “Because #batterseadogsandcatshome was temporarily closed and I was recording there, we were asked if we would like to raise a dog.

“I really liked this little puppy, so I took her home. Of course, I fully wanted to stop her from the very beginning and called her Nancy.

Paul, who owns several other dogs, added: “Don’t be fooled by the innocent – she’s fine.”

Paul lost his beloved Shih Tzu Boycie on Tuesday (photo: Instagram)

The presenter – who believes he has a coronavirus – paid a devastating tribute to Boycie earlier this week.

He snapped himself, hugging his mongrel on the couch and wrote, “My dog ​​Boycie, when I got him.

“He was severely epileptic and his liver was failing, and his last series of seizures caused brain damage. I had no choice but to let him leave on Tuesday.

“A wonderful dog that didn’t have a mean bone in his body and lived quite happily in his little world. I don’t miss him halfway.

Boycie, saved by a friend a few years ago, suffered from attacks.

Paul told WhatsOnTv in 2015: “I was on vacation and said (to my friend):” When I get back, this dog is better not to be in my house. ”

“Of course he was and in three days I said:” This dog is not going anywhere! ”

Former presenter Blankety Blank lost another Bullseye dog – who was also epileptic – in 2019 after a ‘mass attack’.

