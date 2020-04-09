Paul O’Grady “fights coronavirus” when he reveals a home remedy for herbs

Paul O’Grady believes he has a coronavirus when he opens to symptoms (photo: Getty)

Paul O’Grady believes he has a coronavirus and is fighting it with a home remedy.

Covid-19 has infected more than one million people around the world, and deaths in the United Kingdom have risen to 7,988.

And the TV host revealed that he was sick – and “just handled it.”

During the conversation with Gabby, Roslin opened up about his symptoms, admitting that he felt that “someone has him”.

“I’m fine. I had flu-like symptoms last week, “the 64-year-old began. “I didn’t have a strong cough, I certainly didn’t have a temperature or anything, so I just managed it.

“That’s when the heating disappeared, so it was minus two here and it froze, and I thought someone delivered it to me. I’m fine now.

Paul revealed that he had taken a home recipe to fight the state (Photo: Getty)

When asked if he thought he had become infected with coronavirus, he explained that he “resolutely” fought the condition – because it was very different from the common cold or flu.

‘Certainly. It’s raining, but there are also flu and seasonal colds, so you have to tell yourself and know the difference – he continued.

“Coronavirus – you would know if you caught him. I am lying on the couch with a burning fire and dogs moaning at me.

“When you lie on the couch and you die or think so … It was completely exhausted, just like Chris Evans.”

But Paul came up with a homemade mix to help solve the symptoms – a recipe he picked up from those who suffered from the plague.

Raising the lid of his “medicine”, he added: “There is a mixture – vinegar of four thieves – and I came up with.

“It’s basically a recipe for apple cider vinegar with as many garlic cloves as you can take, and four different types of herbs representing four thieves.

“I have some rosemary, parsley and lemongrass, bay leaf and leave it to steepness and just a little bit of it every day.

“I have him right now, God, yes.”





