Paul O’Grady welcomes the outpouring of love after the coronavirus shows

Paul O’Grady. (Anthony Harvey / Getty)

Veteran TV journalist and radio host Paul O’Grady has received an outpouring of love and support after he said he had a problem.

The 64-year-old was isolating himself because, after a previous heart attack, he fell into a group that is at high risk for long-term health.

Despite his resignation, he told radio presenter Gabby Roslin that his production had made him aware that he had done COVID-19, although he now feels better.

According to Metro, he said: “I’m fine now. Last week I had the flu as a symptom. I had no coughs, I couldn’t burn or anything like that.

“This is where the heat went so it took two down here and it was cold and I thought someone would let me in. I’m fine now.”

Asked if his observations indicate a coronavirus, he added: “Obviously. This is a knockout, but there are also colds and weather conditions going on so you need to familiarize yourself and learn the difference.

“Coronavirus – you know if you did this. I lay on the couch burning and the dogs above me were crying.

“When you are in bed you die, or you think you are … It was just as tired as Chris Evans was.”

Distraught fans took to the media to send love and support.

His followers took to social media to send their love and support.

One person wrote: “Paul O’Grady well, he is one of my favorite people and probably the most beloved in the world.”

Paul O’Grady to be fair, he is one of my favorite characters and probably the most beloved in the world 🙏

– Lisa Wilson (@lisawil) April 10, 2020

please oh please don’t let anything happen paul ogrady he and gem please no😔😔😔 pic.twitter.com/0iLVg7kPL5

– 🌸 * ¤¤ Į𝔨𝓲 Į𝔨𝓲¤¤ @ (@httpwonuwu) April 9, 2020

One wrote: “F ** k you COVID-19. Paul O’Grady is unlimited.”

They love you covid19

Paul O’Grady is borderline pic.twitter.com/y67pTVSxHJ

–Waswolves, Not Swearwolves #teammotherabigail (@ punka1977) April 9, 2020

Paul O’Grady has been using foreign medicine to treat his illness.

Paul O’Grady developed his own herbal remedy to treat his condition.

He told Gabby Roslin: “There is that – four vinegar thieves – and I did.

“This is the secret method of vinegar sprinkling with a few garlic fruits as you can take with the four herbs to represent the four thieves.

“I have flowers, flowers, grass, and leaf, and I am left to get pretty hot every day.”

It is of no use.