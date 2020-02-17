[Paul Pogba “is not owned by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer,” says Mino Raiola | Soccer news]

%MINIFYHTML8722e5be2ec2eb66b550f8b9290c6e5b11%

Paul Pogba "is not owned by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer," according to his agent Mino Raiola

Mino Raiola has contacted Ole Gunnar Solskjaer for the comments he made about Paul Pogba, stating that the midfielder is not “owned,quot; by the agent or the Manchester United manager.

Pogba, 26, was absent for most of the 2019-20 campaign with an ankle injury and continues to be linked to a departure from Old Trafford.

The winner of the 2018 World Cup played for the last time in Boxing Day, with 45 minutes in United’s 4-1 victory over Newcastle.

Solskjaer said before the United Premier League clash with Chelsea on Monday: “Paul is our player and not Mino’s.”

Raiola said earlier that Pogba wants to “win prizes,quot; at Manchester United

“I haven’t sat down and told Paul to tell his agent what to say. I haven’t talked to Mino, that’s for sure.”

On Monday night, Pogba’s representative, Raiola, responded on Instagram: “Paul is not mine and, of course, is not owned by Solskjaer, Paul is by Paul Pogba …

“BUT BEFORE Solskjaer comments on things that I say should be better informed about the content of what has been said.”

Pogba is under contract at United until 2021 and its agreement includes the option to extend it for one more year

“I am a free citizen who can think and express my thoughts. Until now, maybe I was kind to him. Solskjaer should remember the things he said in summer to Paul.”

“I think Solskjaer may be frustrated for different reasons and is now mixing some problems.”

“I think Solskjaer has other things to worry about. AT LEAST IF IT WAS, I WOULD.”

0: 43 Solskjaer says Pogba faces a challenge to return to his best form after a season of injuries Solskjaer says Pogba faces a challenge to return to his best form after a season of injuries

In the midst of Pogba’s presentation to United only eight times this term, Raiola has said that “Italy is like a second home,quot; for the midfielder and that “he doesn’t dislike,quot; a return to Serie A.

It has been reported that Real Madrid and Juventus are the two most likely destinations for Pogba if they leave United this summer. He spent four years at Allianz Stadium from 2012 to 2016.

0: 49 Raiola says he has discussed the availability of Pogba with Juventus vice president Pavel Nedved. Raiola says he has discussed the availability of Pogba with Juventus vice president Pavel Nedved.

The international of France admitted that he was looking for a “new challenge,quot; in the summer of 2019.

Pogba returned for a second period at Old Trafford de la Juventus for a world record transfer fee of £ 93.25m in August 2016, and has since maintained fragile relations with Solskjaer and former United boss Jose Mourinho.

