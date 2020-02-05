Paul Pogba tells Man Utd teammates that he wants a summer transfer ... and the players agree that he should go

Paul Pogba has reaffirmed his stance on leaving Manchester United this summer and has told his teammates that he wants to leave Old Trafford.

The midfielder was linked to £ 150m to Real Madrid last summer but stayed with the Red Devils in England.

Paul Pogba has only played eight times this season due to injury problems

Pogba admitted it might be time for a new challenge in June last year, but interested clubs like Los Blancos and Juventus were unable to get United to rate their star.

The 26-year-old was plagued by ankle injuries that limited him to just eight appearances this season.

Most recently, he won on Newcastle’s 4-1 boxing day before he had to undergo surgery.

The Manchester Evening News claims Pogba still told his teammates he wanted to leave United – and the players are said to agree that it would be best if he left.

United’s midfield was strengthened last month by Bruno Fernandes of Sporting.

The Portuguese international played the full 90 minutes in the goalless draw against the wolves on Saturday and showed a good picture.

His arrival could help fill the void left by Pogba should the French midfielder move on in six months.

Pogba’s contract expires next summer, but United has the option to extend it for another year.

Earlier this season, United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer seemed to be relaxing about his player’s future.

He said: “Paul is not going anywhere, he works hard and is fully committed to Manchester United.

“He is one of our great characters, someone who runs out into every field and is full of confidence.

“This is what I’m looking for with a United player. You need a great personality to play for this club.”

