[Paul Pogba’s agent Mino Raiola talks up prospect of summer time exit from Manchester United if they pass up out on Champions League spot]

Paula Griffin
By talkSPORT

16th February 2020,
10: 21 am

Current: 16th February 2020,
1: 40 pm

Paul Pogba’s agent has when yet again hinted the France midfielder could leave Manchester United this summer.

The enigmatic playmaker carries on to be connected with an exit from Outdated Trafford, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s adult males on the lookout unlikely to end in the major four yet again this year.

Paul Pogba has been linked with a return to another of his former sides, Inter Milan

Paul Pogba has been connected with a return to yet another of his previous sides, Inter Milan

United at the moment sit ninth, 6 details off fourth-put Chelsea, and Raiola says a second consecutive period out of the Champions League could power Pogba to search for a shift absent.

He explained to Italian media: “He by no means dropped his smile, but evidently a good participant does not go to Manchester United only to not problem for the Champions League or the Premier League title.

“It would be bull for me not to admit Paul would like to keep at the best amount.

“But Pogba will 1st and foremost try out to give his finest and then we’ll see at the conclusion of the period if he should to keep on being or not.”

Raiola not long ago discovered that he’s also in conversations with Pogba’s former club Juventus – amid other sides – about the midfielder.

He included: “I discuss to Juventus and their vice-chairman Pavel Nedved about numerous points, such as about Pogba and other players, as is only appropriate for a huge club.

“You require to get data, see what’s occurring, place down a several hypotheses, dream a minimal.”

Manchester United chiefs were being reportedly ‘angered’ with people remarks, insisting the tremendous-agent is ‘again stirring transfer talk’.

Pogba has endured an injuries-strike marketing campaign, building just 8 periods in all competitions for the Purple Devils.