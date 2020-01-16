Paul Pogba’s move to Real Madrid is not influenced by Federico Valverde, the Frenchman’s brother claims

Federico Valverde’s rise won’t stop the move from Manchester United star Paul Pogba to Real Madrid.

This is the view of Pogba’s brother Mathias, who assured Los Blancos fans that the 26-year-old is still at the Bernabeu.

Pogba’s long-term future at Manchester United is questioned

Valverde captured the hearts of Real Madrid fans with a final foul on Atletico Madrid striker Alvaro Morata in the Spanish Supercopa final.

The Uruguayan was dismissed for this, but kept his team in the game, which Real won in the end.

It has been suggested that Zinedine Zidane sign an expensive £ 150m contract to sign Pogba if they already have Valverde, which costs just £ 5m.

Valverde earned hero status at Real Madrid last weekend for this foul

However, Mathias believes that this will not affect his brother’s ability to move to Real Madrid.

When asked whether the 21-year-old’s promotion to a star could affect Pogba’s chance, Mathias told Spanish television broadcaster El Chiringuito, “No, he can help him, but he can’t keep up with him.” I do not believe that. Can the two play together? Yes.”

Valverde said he was not very concerned about the possible arrival of Pogba and would welcome the World Cup winner.

Real Madrid President Florentino Perez said recently: “I don’t know who Pogba is.”

Pogba’s contract with Old Trafford expires in 2021. So far, he has played only seven games in the Premier League for the Red Devils.